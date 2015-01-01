पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद चुनाव:हिंडौन में 40 सीटों पर जीतेंगे : भाजपा, 46 पार्षद हमारे निर्वाचित होंगे : कांग्रेस

हिंडौन सिटी41 मिनट पहले
श्रीमहावीरजी ग्रामीण. श्रीमहावीरजी के एक पांच सितारा होटल में निकाय चुनाव के बाद बाड़ाबंदी में भाजापा प्रत्याशी।

नगर परिषद चुनाव के जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों की बाडेबंदी का कार्य तेज हो गया है। नगर परिषद के सभापति पद के दावेदार इस बाडेबंदी के कार्य में काफी सक्रिय दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं। मतदान के बाद और मतगणना से पहले शनिवार को बाडेबंदी का कार्य काफी चरम पर रहा।

नगर परिषद के 60 में से एक वार्ड में निर्विरोध पार्षद निर्वाचन के बाद 59 वार्डों में पार्षद पद के लिए शुक्रवार को मतदान हुआ था। जिसकी मतगणना रविवार को राजकीय कॉलेज प्रांगण में होगी। मतगणना के बाद ही उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का पता चलेगा। भाजपा का दावा है कि 40 सीटों पर भाजपा जीत दर्ज करेगी, जबकि कांग्रेस का कहना रहा कि 46 पार्षद कांग्रेस के जीतकर आएंगे।

मतदान के बाद नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में सभापति के पद के दावेदारों के नाम लगभग पूरी तरह जाहिर हो गए हैं। कांग्रेस में वार्ड 22 से निर्विरोध पार्षद निर्वाचित हुए विधायक भरोसीलाल जाटव के पुत्र बृजेश जाटव का नाम प्रमुख है, वहीं भाजपा ने सभापति पद के दावेदार के पत्ते नहीं खोले हैं।

नगर परिषद पार्षद पद के चुनाव में भाजपा के 55 वार्डों में उम्मीदवार थे तो कांग्रेस के 46 वार्डोँ में उम्मीदवार थे। 5 बसपा उम्मीदवार भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं। मतदान के बाद ही नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में बाडेबंदी का खेल शुरू हो गया। कांग्रेस के दावेदारों की ओर से चल रही बाडेबंदी का भाप चुके भाजपा के नेताओं ने भी सक्रियता दिखाई है और भाजपा के जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों को कांग्रेस की ओर से चल रही बाडेबंदी से बचाने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को एकजुट किया जा रहा है।

