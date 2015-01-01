पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खूनी संघर्ष:जमीन विवाद में खूनी संघर्ष, 6 घायल

हिन्डौन6 घंटे पहले
तारपुर गांव में खेत की मेड़ तोड़ने को लेकर हुआ विवाद खूनी संघर्ष में बदल गया। इस खूनी संघर्ष में 3 महिलाओं सहित 6 जने घायल हो गए। जिन्हें उपचार के लिए हिंडौन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।तारपुर के घायल सरदार योगी ने बताया कि सोमवार को बाबू, लखन, पिंटू उनके खेत की मेड़ को तोड़ रहे थे। जब उसने उनसे मेड़ को तोड़ने के लिए मना किया तो वे नाराज होकर घर चले गए। इसके बाद वे अपने परिजनों के साथ खेत पर पहुंचे। सभी ने एक राय होकर उसकेपरिजनों पर लाठी डंडों सहित धारदार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। हमले में वह स्वयं, परिजन विजयपाल, हरणवती, भूदेव व रामकली गंभीर घायल हो गए।आरोपियों ने महिलाओं के साथ अभद्रता करते हुए उनके कानों से कुंडल सहित अन्य आभूषण छीन कर ले गए। घायलों को उपचार के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां उनका उपचार चल रहा है।

