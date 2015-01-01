पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसों का संचालन बंद:करौली से दिल्ली, जयपुर सहित अन्य शहरों के लिए बसों का संचालन बंद

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर 10 दिनों से पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर चल रहे आंदोलन की आग मंगलवार को सड़क मार्ग तक पहुंच गई। मंगलवार दोपहर गुर्जर समाज के लोगों ने गुड़ला के पास करौली-हिंडौन स्टेट हाइवे मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। गुर्जरों के सड़क मार्ग जाम करने से वाहनों की आवाजाही थम गई। परिवहन निगम को रोडवेज बसों का संचालन बंद करना पड़ा। इस मार्ग पर चलने वाली 30 रोडवेज बसों को हिंडौन आगार कार्यालय परिसर में खड़ा कर दिया गया। रोडवेज प्रबंधक विष्णु कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि मंगलवार दोपहर दो बजे बाद सूचना मिली की करौली रोड स्थित गांव गुड़ला के पास कुछ आंदोलनकारियों ने स्टेट हाइवे को जाम कर दिया है। जिसके बाद करौली मार्ग पर संचालित होने वाली सभी रोडवेज बसों का संचालन भी एहतियात बतौर बंद कर दिया।सोमवार को सरकार के काबीना मंत्री अशोक चांदना और गुर्जर समाज के प्रतिनिधि मंडल के बीच वार्ता विफल हो गई। इससे गुर्जर समुदाय के लोगों में आक्रोश हो गया। जिसके बाद अब गुर्जर आंदोलनकारी रेलवे ट्रैक के साथ-साथ सड़कों पर भी उतर आए हैं।कौनसी ट्रेन किसमार्ग से चलेगीगुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों की ओर से दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर कब्जा करने से 10 दिनों से ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद है। रेलवे अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 10 नवम्बर को देहरादून से प्रस्थान होने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02402 देहरादून-कोटा नंदादेवी एक्सप्रेस जो कोटा में 11 नवम्बर को आएगी, इस ट्रेन को निरस्त कर दिया है। इसी प्रकार 11 नवम्बर को कोटा से प्रस्थान करने वाली कोटा-देहरादून नंदादेवी भी निरस्त रहेगी। नई दिल्ली से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02952 नई दिल्ली-मुम्बई सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस वाया मथुरा-झाॅंसी-बीना-सन्तहिरदारामनगर-नागदा होकर चलेगी। निजामुद्दीन से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02954 निजामुद्दीन-मुम्बईसेण्ट्रल एक्सप्रेस वाया मथुरा-झाॅंसी-बीना-सन्त हिरदारामनगर-नागदा होकर चलेगी। निजामुद्दीन से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02963 निजामुद्दीन-उदयपुर मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-अजमेर-चन्देरिया होकर चलेगी। नईदिल्ली से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02416 नईदिल्ली-इन्दौर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाईमाधोपुर होकर चलेगी। अमृतसर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02904 अमृतसर-मुम्बईसेण्ट्रल एक्सप्रेस वाया मथुरा-झाॅंसी-बीना-सन्तहिरदारामनगर-नागदा होकर चलेगी। निजामुद्दीन से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 04418 निजामुद्दीन-पूणे एक्सप्रेस वाया मथुरा-झाॅंसी-बीना-सन्तहिरदारामनगर-नागदा होकर चलेगी। इसी प्रकार डाउन ट्रेनों में इन्दौर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02415 इन्दौर-नईदिल्ली वाया सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होकर चलेगी। उदयपुर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02964 उदयपुर-निजामुद्दीन मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस वाया चन्देरिया-अजमेर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होकर चलेगी। मुम्बई सेंट्रल से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02951 मुम्बईसेण्ट्रल-त्रिवेन्द्रम वाया नागदा-सन्तहिरदारामनगर-बीना-झाॅंसी-मथुरा होकर चलेगी। मुम्बईसेण्ट्रल से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02953 मुम्बईसेण्ट्रल-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस वाया नागदा-संत हिरदारामनगर-बीना-झाॅंसी-मथुरा होकर चलेगी। मुम्बई सेंट्रल से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02903 मुम्बईसेण्ट्रल-अमृतसर गोल्डन टेंपल मेल वाया नागदा-संत हिरदारामनगर-बीना-झाॅंसी-मथुरा होकर चलेगी। बान्द्रा टर्मिनस से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 09037 बान्द्रा टर्मिनस-गोरखपुर अवध एक्‍सप्रेस वाया सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-बान्दीकुई-भरतपुर होकर चलेगी। वलसाड़ से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 09111 वलसाड़-हरिद्वार वाया सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होकर चलेगी। गाजीपुर सिटी से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 09042 गाजीपुरसिटी-बान्द्रा टर्मिनस आगराकेण्ट-भरतपुर-बान्दीकुई-जयपुर-सवाईमाधोपुर होकर चलेगी। भावनगर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02941 भावनगर-आसनसोल वाया सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-बान्दीकुई-भरतपुर-आगराफोर्ट होकर चलेगी। त्रिवेन्द्रमसेण्ट्रल से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02431 त्रिवेन्द्रमसेण्ट्रल-नईदिल्ली वाया नागदा-संत हिरदारामनगर-बीना-झाॅंसी-मथुरा होकर चलेगी। एर्नाकुलम से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02283 एर्णाकुलम-निजामुद्दीन वाया नागदा-संत हिरदारामनगर-बीना-झाॅंसी-मथुरा होकर चलेगी।

