जेब तराशी:पत्नी का उपचार कराने अस्पताल आया था, 14 हजार पार

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
  • खेड़ीहैवत का युवक पर्ची बनवाने के लिए लाइन में खड़ा था, पर्ची लेकर वार्ड में पहुंचा तो जेब खाली

शहर के राजकीय अस्पताल में पुलिस चौकी नहीं होने से जेब कट गिरोह सक्रिय है। पूर्व में भी कई बार मरीजों की जेब से बदमाश नकदी पार कर ले गए। गुरुवार को भी पत्नी का उपचार कराने आए खेड़ीहैवत के युवक की जेब से जेबतराश 13 हजार 970 रुपए पार कर ले गए। यह वारदात उस समय हुई, जब युवक ओपीडी पर्ची काउंटर से उपचार पर्ची लेने के लिए लाइन में लगा था। जब पर्ची लेकर प्रसूति कक्ष में जाकर उसने पेंट की जेब में देखा तो रुपए गायब थे। जेब से रुपए पार होने पर युवक ने शोर मचाया तो अन्य लोग जमा हो गए। आसपास बदमाश की तलाश की, लेकिन कोई पता नहीं चला। मामले की रिपोर्ट नई मंडी थाने में दर्ज कराई गई है।खेड़ीहैवत निवासी रिंकू कुमार जाटव ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी को प्रसव संबंधी जांच कराने के लिए वह गुरुवार को राजकीय अस्पताल में लेकर आया था। गुरुवार सुबह करीब साढ़े 11 बजे ओपीडी काउंटर से उपचार पर्ची लेकर प्रसूती कक्ष में ले जाकर पत्नी कुसुम लता की प्रसव संबंधी जांच कराई। इस दौरान कोई बदमाश पेंट की पीछे की जेब में रखे 13 हजार 970 रुपयों को पार कर ले गया। डाक्टर से परामर्श के बाद जब जेब में हाथ डालकर देखा तो रुपए नहीं मिले।

पुलिस चौकी की मांग नहीं हो रही पूरी राजकीय अस्पताल में पुलिस चौकी का अभाव है। राजकीय अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. नमोनारायण मीना सहित शहर के कई प्रमुख संगठनों के पदाधिकारी अस्पताल में पुलिस चौकी स्थापित कराने की मांग कर चुके हैं, लेकिन कई वर्षों से चली आ रही मांग पूरी नहीं हो रही है। शहर के राजकीय अस्पताल में शहरी क्षेत्र के अलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के हजारों लोग जुड़े हुए हैं, जो कि बीमार होने पर उपचार के लिए आते हैं। ऐसे में यहां बदमाश गिरोह सक्रिय है। आए दिन जेब तराशी की घटनाएं होती रहती हैं। लोगों ने पुलिस अधीक्षक से मांग की है कि अस्पताल में पुलिस चौकी स्थापित करवाई जाए।

