सर्दी का एहसास:सर्द हवाओं ने कराया सर्दी का एहसास

हिन्डौन3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को अलसुबह से ही मौसम ने अपना मिजाज बदल दिया मौसम के बदलेमिजाज के कारण लोग देर सुबह तक गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए सर्द हवाओं के कारण लोगों को सर्दी का एहसास हुआ। शुक्रवार सुबह से ही आसमान में आसमान में घने बादल छाए रहने से लोगों को सर्दी का एहसास हुआ। दिनभर चली सर्द हवाओं के कारण लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए। किसान रुप सिंह अमलीपुरा, मांगीलाल गुर्जर, मीठालाल सैनी रघुनाथपुरा सहित किसानों ने बताया कि सर्दी से चना गेहूं और सरसों की फसलों को फायदा होगा। शुक्रवार को क्षेत्र में दिन भर सर्द हवाएं चलती रही तथा भगवान सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं हुए ओरसर्द हवाओं के कारण लोगों को सर्दी का एहसास हुआ।

