कोरोना का कहर:पार्षद पद के नामांकन जमा कराने वालों की भीड़, 11 वार्डों के 12 दावेदारों ने दाखिल किए 18 नामांकन

हिंडौन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनाव आचार संहिता का नहीं हो रहा पालन, कोविड एडवाइजरी को भी भूले

एक ओर प्रशासन शादी-समारोह में भीड़ इकट्ठा नहीं करने के लिए कई तरह की बंदिशें लगा रहा है तो दूसरी ओर इन दिनों पार्षद पद के चुनाव लड़ने वाले दावेदारों की ओर से नामांकन लेने एवं जमा कराने के दौरान चुनाव आचार संहिता की धज्जियां तो उड़ाई जा रही है, वहीं कोरोना गाइड लाइन की भी पालना नहीं की जा रही है। नामांकन के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को 11 वार्डों से 12 प्रत्याशियों ने 18 नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं।

निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार यादव व सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी रामकरण मीना ने बताया कि नगर परिषद के चुनावों के लिए नाम निर्देशन पत्र भरने के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को 11 वार्डों में 12 उम्मीदवारों ने 18 नामांकन जमा कराए हैं। वार्ड 33से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार के रूप में मनमोहन ने निर्दलीय सहित दो नामांकन जमा कराए हैं।

वार्ड 46 से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार व निर्दलीय के रूप मे एजाज खान ने दो नामांकन जमा कराए हैं। वार्ड 46 से ही फैजान खान ने कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के रुप में नामांकन जमा कराया है। वार्ड 52 से रामबाबू ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के रूप में दो नामांकन जमा कराएं हैं। वार्ड 36 से पिंकी बेनीवाल ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन जमा कराया हैं।

वार्ड 43से अख्तरी बानो ने निर्दलीय के रूप मे नामांकन जमा कराया है।वार्ड 1 से जुगलकिशोर ने भाजपा उम्मीदवार रूप मे नामांकन जमा कराया हैं। वार्ड 19 से इंदू खान ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के रूप में दो नामांकन जमा कराए हैं। वार्ड 28 से यशपाल ने निर्दलीय के रूप मे नामांकन जमा कराया है।

वार्ड 54 से राजकुमारी ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन जमा कराया हैं।वार्ड 11से इब्राहिम खान ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन जमा कराए हैं।अंतिम समय से पूर्व वार्ड 55से धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के रूप मे नामांकन जमा कराए हैं। एक दिन पूर्व सोमवार को पांच उम्मीदवारों ने 6 नामांकन जमा कराए थे।

92 आवेदन से 2 लाख 8 हजार रुपए की अमानत राशि आई
नगर परिषद के चुनाव लडऩे के इच्छुक प्रत्याशियों ने 92 नामांकन लिए। जिनसे 2 लाख 8 हजार रुपए की अमानत राशि जमा हुई हैं। लेखाधिकारी रवि कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन नगर परिषद के चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशियों की नामांकन फॉर्म के लिए भीड़ लगी रही ।

92 नामांकन फॉर्म दिए गए। जिनसे 2 लाख 8 हजार रुपए की अमानत राशि जमा हुई हैं। नामांकन फार्म देने के लिए दो काउंटर लगाए गए हैं। वार्ड 1 से 30 तक के भगवान सिंह,दशरथ कुमार व महेश चांदना ने नामांकन फार्म देने का कार्य किया। वार्ड 31से60तक के सुनील कुमार शर्मा, जगदीश कुमार व हरिचरण ने नामांकन फॉर्म वितरण का कार्य किया।

एक ओर कोरोना महामारी से कोहराम मचा हुआ हैं तो दूसरी ओर पार्षद पद के चुनाव लड़ रहे उम्मीदवारों की भीड़ से चुनाव आचार संहिता की धज्जियां उड़ रही हैं। नामांकन प्रक्रिया के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी की पालना तो नहीं हो रही है, साथ ही मुंह पर मास्क लगाना भी जरुरी नहीं समझ रहे हैं।

