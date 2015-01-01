पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:दुधारू मवेशियों के लगाए जा रहे 12 अंकों के कोड युक्त ईयर टैग, पशु मालिकों की होगी पहचान

हिन्डौन3 घंटे पहले
  • कान पर टैग से पशु की नस्ल, वंशावली व उत्पादन क्षमता का पूर्ण ब्योरा ऑनलाइन दर्ज होगा
  • कजानीपुर में शिविरों का आयोजन कर 200 पशुओं के लगाए ईयर टैग व खुरपका-मुंहपका रोग के टीके

पशुओं की पहचान के लिए आधार कार्ड की तरह कार्य करने वाले कान पर टैग व टैगिंग का कार्य निशुल्क किया जा रहा है। टैग के आधार पर पशु व पशुपालक की सूचना का इन्द्राज सॉफ्टवेयर में किया जाएगा। यदि पशुओं को पूर्व में 12 डिजिट युक्त टैग लगा है तो उन्हें दोबारा टैग लगवाने की जरूरत नहीं है।अभियान के तहत कजानीपुर क्षेत्र में शिविर के माध्यम से 200 पशुओं के 12 अंकों के कोड युक्त ईयर टैग लगाने के साथ खुरपका-मुंहपका रोग के टीके लगाए गए हैं। बताया कि खुरपका मुहंपका रोग एवं ब्रूसेला टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का लाभ केवल कान पर टैग लगे पशुओं को ही देय है। उन्होंने बताया कि खुरपका मुंहपका रोग तीव्र गति से फैलने वाला वायरस जनित संक्रामक रोग है। यह हवा के माध्यम से रोगी पशु व सम्पर्क में आने वाले पशु,व्यक्ति, संक्रमित व चारे दाना पानी, दूध व बर्तनों से फैल सकता है।टैग लगाने से पशुपालकोंको ये मिलेगे फायदेपशुओं को लगाए जाने वाले 12 अंकों के यूनिक कोड युक्त कान पर टैग से पशु व असली पशु मालिक की पहचान किया जाना संभव होगा। कान पर टैग से पशु की नस्ल, वंशावली व उत्पादन क्षमता का पूर्ण ब्यौरा ऑनलाइन दर्ज किया जाएगा। जिससे पशुओं के क्रय-विक्रय में पशुपालकों को उचित मूल्य प्राप्त हो सकेगा।पशुओं के बीमा के लिए ईयर टैग अनिवार्य है। पशुओं के टीकाकरण, कृमिनाशक, कृत्रिम गर्भाधान, गर्भधारण, गर्म परीक्षण व दुग्ध उत्पादन के बारे में समस्त सूचनाओं का संधारण किया जाना संभव होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पंजीकृत पशुओं की सभी तरह की सूचनाएं सेन्ट्रल डेटाबेस पर डिजिटलाइज की जाएगी, जो पशुपालक या अन्य स्टेक होल्डर्स को एक ही क्लिक पर उपलब्ध हो सकेगी।पशुपालकों को टीकाकरण दलों का सहयोग की अपीलपशुपालन विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. खुशीराम मीना ने बताया कि प्रदेशव्यापी टीकाकरण एवं टैगिंग अभियान के तहत क्षेत्र के सभी गांँवो में दुधारू पशुओं में टीकाकरण व टैगिंग का कार्य किया जा रहा है। पशुपालकों को टीकाकरण दलों का सहयोग करना चाहिए। पटोंदा उपकेन्द्र प्रभारी महेश बेनीवाल ने बताया कि पिछले तीन दिनों में 200 पशुओं के टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। टीकाकरण टीम में उपकेन्द्र कांचरौली के प्रभारी ललित शर्मा, दानालपुर के फोसूराम को शामिल किया गया है। बताया कि ईयर टैग के आधार पर खो गए अथवा चोरी हुए पशुओं के असली मालिक का पता करना आसान होगा। भविष्य में पशुओं की ऑनलाइन क्रय-विक्रय प्रक्रिया में भी पशुओं की टैगिंग इनाफ़ पंजीकरण लाभदायक सिद्ध होगा।

