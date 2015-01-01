पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:मतदाता सूची में गफलत, चौबे पाड़ा में कई लोगाें के वोटर लिस्ट से नाम गायब

कासं30 मिनट पहले
नगरीय चुनाव की सरगर्मी तेज होने के साथ ही वोटरलिस्ट में भी गफलत सामने आ रही है। वोटर सूची में से नाम काटने से नाराज लोग उपखंड कार्यालय पहुंचकर नाराजगी जता रहे हैं। वार्ड 47 के चौबे पाड़ा निवासी कुलभूषण शर्मा ने कलेक्टर को पत्र भेजकर उसके परिवार के नाम वोटर लिस्ट से हटाए जाने की शिकायत की है।

कलेक्टर को भेजे पत्र में उल्लेख किया है कि उसकी मां गीतादेवी, भाई भरतभूषण, बृजभूषण, भाभी सीमा, पत्नी रेखा शर्मा एवं उसका नाम वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में वोटर लिस्ट में थे, लेकिन इस बार सभी के नाम वोटर लिस्ट में नहीं हैं। ऐसे में संशय बना हुआ है कि वे कहां पर वोट डालेंगे।

इसी तरह चौबे पाड़ा के घनश्याम लाल शर्मा ने भी उसका नाम वोटर लिस्ट में नहीं होने की शिकायत की है। बताया कि उसका एवं उसके परिवार का नाम वोटर लिस्ट में नहीं है। इस बारे में 17 नवंबर को उपखंड कार्यालय में शिकायत दी गई थी। बताया कि उसके वार्ड क्या किसी भी वार्ड में उसका एवं उसके परिवार का नाम नहीं है।

मतदाता सूची से काट दिए 40 लोगों के नाम
शहर के वार्ड 19 की सूरज कॉलोनी निवासी राम अवतार जागा ने कलेक्टर एवं एसडीएम को शिकायत कर उसके वार्ड के करीब 40 लोगों के नाम मतदाता सूची में से काट दिए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। बताया कि कुछ दिन पहले जारी की गई मतदाता सूची में सभी लोगों के नाम थे, लेकिन एक दिन पूर्व जारी हुई मतदाता सूची में से करीब 40 लोगों के नाम काट दिए गए हैं। मांग की गई है कि वार्ड के लोगों के नाम वापस मतदाता सूची में जुडवाएं जाएं।

अवैध देशी शराब सहित एक गिरफ्तार
सोमवार को श्री महावीर जी पुलिस की ओर से चलाए गए अभियान में एक व्यक्ति को अवैध देशी शराब सहित गिरफ्तार किया गया। थानाधिकारी धर्म सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि करौली पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देशानुसार टीम गठित कर मुखबिर की सूचना पर श्रीकिशन हेड कांस्टेबल, रामाधार, मुरारी लाल, रवि कुमार व टीम ने लेखराज (35) पुत्र छाजू निवासी दानालपुर को गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से अवैध देशी शराब के 62 पव्वे बरामद किए। शांतिभंग के आरोप में श्री महावीरजी से वीरेंद्र (27) पुत्र रामगोपाल मीना निवासी भालपुर को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

