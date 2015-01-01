पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:खाद्य विभाग ने हिंडौन में तेल, मावा व मिठाई के सैंपल लिए

हिन्डौन3 घंटे पहले
सरकार की ओर से मिलावट पर लगाम लगाने के लिए शुरू किए शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत प्रशासन व खाद्य सुरक्षा टीम की ओर से जांच कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बुधवार को हिंडौन में कई प्रतिष्ठानों से तेल, मावा व मिठाई के सैंपल लिए गए। टीम के हिंडाैन में आने की सूचना पर कई व्यापारी दुकानों को बंद कर घर चले गए।तहसीलदार रामकरण मीना ने बताया कि दुकानों पर जांच कार्रवाई के दौरान सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भिजवाए गए। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी जयसिंह यादव ने बताया कि स्टेशन बजरिया के पास सोन पपड़ी के कारखाने पर 18 पीपा पाम ऑयल मिले। जिनमें एक पीपा खुला था। उसमें से तेल का सैंपल लिया गया। सोन पपड़ी के नमूने नहीं लिए गए, जबकि बाजार में बिकने के लिए सोन पपड़ी जाती है। इसी तरह नई मंडी में सतगुरु सेल्स पर भी खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने कार्रवाई की। जिसमें बीकाजी ब्रांड की सोन पपड़ी, श्री भोग ब्रांड के रसगुल्ले के सैंपल भी लिए। नई मंडी क्षेत्र में मनभावन सोन पपड़ी भंडार पर भी खाद्य विभाग की टीम पहुंची, जहां से बीकाजी ब्रांड की सोन पपड़ी के और रसूलों के सैंपल जांच के लिए जिन्हें अलवर खाद विभाग की लेबोरेटरी में भेजा गया है। देर शाम तक खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने शहर में कई प्रतिष्ठानों पर पहुंचकर सैंपल लेने की कार्रवाई जारी रखी। लोगों का कहना था कि जांच रिपोर्ट में देरी के कारण मिलावट पर लगाम नहीं लग पाती है। जब तक रिपोर्ट आएगी, तब तक तो मिलावटी सामान बिक चुका होगा। जांच कार्रवाई के दौरानतहसीलदार रामकरण मीणा, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी जयसिंह यादव, हल्का पटवारी प्रेम सिंह व खेम सिंह मौजूद रहे।

