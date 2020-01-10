पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण:हिंडौनसिटी : उपखंड अधिकारी ने मतदान केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण

हिन्डौन13 घंटे पहले
उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार यादव व पुलिस उपाधीक्षक किशोरी लाल ने सोमवार को पंचायत चुनावों को देखते हुए क्षेत्र के मतदान केंद्रों का सघन निरीक्षण कर विकास अधिकारी, बीएलओ व ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार यादव ने बताया कि सोमवार को हिंडौन पंचायत समिति व श्रीमहावीरजी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के सरपंच व वार्ड पंचों के होने वाले चुनावों को देखते हुए मतदान केन्द्र भंगो, मोठियापुरा, खरैटा, कोटवास, करसौली, बाढ़-करसौली के मतदान केंद्राें की स्थिति का जायजा लिया।उन्होंने विकास अधिकारी, पटवारी, बीएलओ व ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को मतदान केन्द्रों पर बीजली, पानी, छायां, रैम्प आदि की व्यवस्था बनाने व कमियों को दूर करने के दिशा निर्देश दिए। साथ ही पंचायत चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशियों से कोविड-19 के नियमों की शक्ति से पालना की जाए। इस दौरान उप पुलिस अधीक्षक किशोरी लाल, तहसीलदार रामकरण मीणा, विकास अधिकारी राजेन्द्र गुप्ता आदि उपस्थित थे।

