पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बंद रहे बाजार:मतदान के लिए बंद रहे बाजार

हिन्डौन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद के पार्षद पद के लिए शुक्रवार को हुए मतदान के लिए शहर के अधिकतर बाजार बंद रहे। मतदान के दिन कई व्यापारिक संगठनों ने व्यापारियों से अपनी दुकानें बंद करने की अपील की थी। शुक्रवार को व्यापारियों ने अपनी दुकानें बंद रखकर मतदान में भाग लिया। शुक्रवार को 59 वार्डों में पार्षद पद के लिए मतदान हुआ। मतदान में अधिकाधिक भाग लेने के लिए व्यापारिक संगठनों ने पहले ही मतदान के दिन दुकानें बंद रखने की घोषणा की हुई थी। जिसका शुक्रवार को व्यापक असर देखने को मिला। शहर के बाजार अधिकतर बंद रहे। व्यापारियों ने मतदान में उत्साह के साथ भाग लिया। खाद्य एवं परचून किराना संघ, जनरल मर्चेंट व्यापारियों, एग्रो इलेक्ट्रीक मशीनरी व्यापारी, लेडिज टेलर संघ के साथ व्यापार महासंघ से जुडे व्यापारियों ने भी अपनी दुकानें दिनभर बंद रखी और मतदान में भाग लिया। दूसरी ओर चुनाव के उम्मीदवारों द्वारा मतदान केन्द्रों तक मतदाताओं को लाने व ले जाने के लिए अधिकतर टेंपों भाड़े पर ले लिए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें