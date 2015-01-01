पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजने लगे बाजार:दीपावली पर सजने लगे बाजार, दुकानों पर रही भीड़

हिन्डौन3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व को लेकर बाजार सज चुके है। सजावटी सामान हो या घर को रौशन करने के लिए इलेक्ट्रिक माला व दीएं कारोबारी दुकानों में सामान भरकर अच्छा कारोबार होने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे है, लेकिन बाजारों में बीते वर्ष की तरह रौनक नजर नहीं आ रही।दीपावली पर्व को महज तीन दिन बाकी है,लेकिन गिने चुने लोग ही खरीदारी को पहुंच रहे है। खरीददार कम और कारोबार मंदा होने से कारोबारी भी निराश है। दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में अच्छी खासी रौनक रहती थी।ढहरिया| धनतेरस पर गुरुवार को भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा अर्चना होगी। लोग पूजा कर निरोगी होने की मन्नत मांगी जाएगी। आयुर्वेद के जनक भगवान धन्वंतरी की गुरुवार को पूजा अर्चना की जाएगी। गुढ़ाचंद्रजी कस्बे के सहित तिमावा, भीलापाड़ा, कमालरापूरा आदि गांवों के राजकीय आयुर्वेद औषधालय मे भगवान धन्वंतरि की सामूहिक रूप से पूजा अर्चना की जाएगी।

