एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन:विद्युत निगम के कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं के लिए एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

हिन्डौन13 घंटे पहले
बसपा के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष स्वरूप लाल जाटव के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन देकर विद्युत निगम के तकनीकी कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं से अवगत कराया। अध्यक्ष स्वरूप लाल जाटव, राधेश्याम, कमलसिंह, दशरथ, रामसिंह आदि ने मुख्यमंत्री से विद्युत निगम में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों की इंटर डिस्कॉम स्थानांतरण नीति बनाने, भत्ता बढ़ाने, तकनीकी कर्मचारियों की ग्रेड 3600 पद नाम परिवर्तन करने, मोटरसाइकिल भत्ता 3500 तक बढ़ाने और हर ड्यूटी एलाउंस देने सहित विभिन्न मांगों से अवगत कराया।

