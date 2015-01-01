पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना कवच पॉलिसी:अब नवजात की भी होगी कोरोना कवच पॉलिसी

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बाद इंश्योरेंस रेग्युलेटरी एंड डवलपमेंट ऑथोरिटी (इरडा) की ओर से जारी गाइड - लाइन के तहत बीमा कंपनियों ने कोरोना कवच एवं सुरक्षा के नाम से पॉलिसी लॉन्च की है। कोरोना का इलाज कराने के लिए इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों के माध्यम से आमजन पॉलिसी ले सकते हैं। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. दिनेश चंद मीणा ने बताया कि इन पॉलिसी के तहत कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती होने से पहले,भर्ती रहने घर में देखभाल के दौरान इलाज व दवाइयों पर खर्च हुई राशि का क्लेम किया जा सकता है। बीमा कंपनियों ने अलग - अलग पॉलिसी लाॅन्च की है। जिसकी अवधि साढ़े तीन से साढ़े नौ माह तक की है।पॉलिसी में 3 से 6 लाख रूपए तक का इंश्योरेंस कवर हो सकेगाउन्होंने बताया कि बीमा कंपनियों की अलग - अलग पॉलिसी के तहत साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी का प्रीमियम 4 हजार रूपए है। वहीं साढ़े नौ माह की पॉलिसी का प्रीमियम 6 हजार रूपए रखा गया है। साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी में 3 लाख तक और साढ़े नौ माह की पॉलिसी में 6 लाख रूपए तक का इंश्योरेंस कवर हो सकेगा। पॉलिसी खरीदने के लिए न्यूनतम उम्र 18 साल और अधिकतम उम्र 65 साल रखी गई है। जबकि बच्चों की पॉलिसी के लिए न्यूनतम उम्र एक दिन रखी गई है।मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. दिनेश चंद मीणा ने बताया कि ऐसे लोग जिनके पास पहले से हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी है वह भी कोरोना कवच एवं सुरक्षा पॉलिसी ले सकते हैं। वे अस्पताल में इलाज करवाकर लाभ लेते हैं तो अगले साल पहले से ली गई हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी से उन्हें नो क्लेम बोनस मिलेगा। क्योंकि कोरोना कवच छोटी अवधि वाली पॉलिसी है। इस पॉलिसी के लिए पॉलिसी धारक को लंबे समय तक प्रीमियम अदा नहीं करना पड़ेगा। कंपनियों को आईआरडीए ने कोरोना पॉलिसी जारी के निर्देश दे रखे हैं। वहीं इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां मेडिक्लेम पॉलिसी के तहत भी अस्पताल में भर्ती कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को क्लेम दे रही है। अगर कोई कंपनी इंकार करती है तो वे बीमा लोकपाल के यहां आवेदन कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गाइड - लाइन के तहत बीमा कंपनियों ने कोरोना कवच एवं सुरक्षा के नाम से पॉलिसी लॉन्च की है। जिसमें बेड़ का चार्ज,नर्सिंग चार्ज,ब्लड टेस्ट,पीपीई किट,ऑक्सीजन,आईसीयू और डॉक्टर की कंसल्टेशन फीस कवर होगी। अस्पताल में भर्ती होने से पहले डॉक्टर कंसल्टेशन,चैकअप और डाइग्नोसिस के खर्च शामिल हैं। घर से अस्पताल और अस्पताल से घर तक एम्बुलेंस का खर्च भी कवर होगा।

