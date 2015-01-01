पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोबाइल कंपनियों की बल्ले-बल्ले:ऑनलाइन व वर्कफ्राम होम के कल्चर से मोबाइल कंपनियों की बल्ले-बल्ले

हिन्डौन3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से प्रदेश में फिलहाल स्कूल, कॉलेज एवं कोचिंग संस्थान अभी तक खुले नहीं है, लेकिन ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई एवं वर्क फ्राम होम के कल्चर से मोबाइल कंपनियों की बल्ले-बल्ले हो गई है। लॉकडाउन की वजह से जहां अप्रैल-मई एवं जून में मोबाइल यूजर्स की संख्या में गिरावट आई थी, जिनमें अब धीरे-धीरे सुधार ही नहीं हो रहा है बल्कि, एक बड़ा उछाल आया है। टेलिकॉम रेगुलेटरी ऑथोरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुआ है कि जुलाई-अगस्त में देश भर में 72 लाख से ज्यादा मोबाइल सब्स्क्राइबर्स बढ़े हैं। इनमें से 7.49 फीसदी यानी 5 लाख 40 हजार से ज्यादा राजस्थान से हैं। टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने गत दिनों अगस्त महीने की सब्स्क्राइबर्स रिपोर्ट जारी की है। जुलाई-अगस्त में देशभर में 72 लाख से ज्यादा मोबाइल सब्क्राइबर्स बढ़े हैं। जुलाई में देश भर में 34 लाख 72 हजार 260 और प्रदेश में 2 लाख 42 हजार 400 सब्सक्राइबर बढ़े। यानी राजस्थान के लिहाज से यह बढ़ोतरी 6.98त्न की रही।देश में यह संख्या बढ़कर 114 करोड़ 41 लाख हो गई. वहीं प्रदेश में 6 करोड़ 46 लाख 13 हजार 679 हुई। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि कोरोना की वजह से स्कूल-कॉलेज एवं कोचिंग संस्थान नहीं खुलने से ऑनलाइन क्लासेज का कल्चर शुरू हो गया था। ट्राई की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सब्स्क्राइबर्स बढ़ने का सिलसिला अगस्त में भी जारी रहा और जुलाई की तुलना में प्रदेश में करीब तीन लाख 50 हजार सब्स्क्राइबर बढ़े। देश में जहां 37 लाख 44 हजार 482 नए सिम एक्टिवेट कराए गए, वहीं राजस्थान में यह आंकड़ा 2 लाख 98 हजार 291 का रहा। यानी देशभर के लिहाज से प्रदेश में 7.96 प्रतिशत नए सब्स्क्राइबर्स जुड़े। इससे देश में 114 करोड़ 79 लाख से ज्यादा सब्स्क्राइबर हो गए।

