इंटरनेट सेवा बंद:पांच दिन से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से लोग हो रहे परेशान

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
पांच दिन से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से शहर एवं गांवों में लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते गत 30 अक्टूबर की मध्य रात्रि से बंद पड़े इंटरनेट सेवाओं से जहां विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चौपट हो गई वहीं इंटरनेट सेवा से जुड़े व्यापारी भी विशेष रूप से परेशान हैं। एक ओर जहां सरकार डिजिटल इंडिया की बात करती है तो कुछ भी होने पर इंटरनेट को पहले बंद करती है। इंटरनेट सेवा आवश्यक सेवाओं में शुमार है और कई दिन तक बंद करना उचित नहीं हैं। पांच दिन पूर्व मध्य रात्रि को ही जब सरकार ने एहतियात के तौर पर पूरे क्षेत्र की इंटरनेट सेवा बंद करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए तो इंटरनेट सेवाओं से जुड़े व्यापार जिनमें बैंकिंग सेवा, ईमित्र, ऑनलाइन भुगतान सहित माल के आयात निर्यात के लिए ऑऩलाइन ऑर्डर आदि सेवाएं भी शामिल है।
निजी शिक्षण संस्थान आज देगा एसडीएम को ज्ञापन
हिंडौन सिटी| निजी शिक्षण संस्थान से जुडे स्कूल संचालकों की एक बैठक मंगलवार को आयोजित हुई। संगठन के अध्यक्ष रवि दत्तात्रेय ने बताया कि बैठक में सरकार की ओर से फीस कटौती के आदेशों पर नाराजगी जताते हुए इस मामले में बुधवार को सुबह 11 बजे एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देने का निर्णय लिया गया।

