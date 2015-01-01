पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अध्यक्षों का स्वागत:सरपंच-विप्र फाउंडेशन करौली व सवाई माधोपुर के अध्यक्षों का स्वागत

हिन्डौन6 घंटे पहले
श्रीमहावीरजी कस्बे के यात्री निवास में सोमवार प्रातः 10 बजे से शुरू हुए ब्राह्मण समाज के सम्मान समारोह में नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच, विप्र फाउंडेशन करौली व सवाई माधोपुर के अध्यक्षों का स्वागत किया गया। आयोजक वैद्य शिवदत्त शर्मा व महामंत्री मगनलाल शर्मा की टीम द्वारा सभी का अतिथियों का स्वागत किया गया।कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता चांदनगांव निवासी पूर्व सेवानिवृत झममनलाल शर्मा ने की। मुख्य अतिथि ने भगवान परशुराम की प्रतिमा के समक्ष दीप जलाकर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। स्वागत समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि राजस्थान जोन 1डी के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वेद प्रकाश उपाध्याय ने कहा कि अब समाज का कोई भी बालक धन की कमी के कारण उच्च शिक्षा से वंचित नहीं रहेगा। इस मौके पर उपस्थित ब्राह्मण समाज के लोगों ने समाज में फैल रही कुरीतियां दहेज प्रथा मृत्यु भोज, आदि पर विचार विमर्श किया गया। समाज के सभी लोगों ने एक स्वर में समाज में फैल रही कृतियों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का निर्णय लिया। विप्र फाउंडेशन राजस्थान जोन 1 डी के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वेद प्रकाश उपाध्याय ने ब्राह्मण समाज के लोगों को बताया कि अब धन की कमी के कारण कोई भी ब्राह्मण समाज का बालक या बालिका उच्च शिक्षा से वंचित नहीं रहेगी। इसके लिए जिले में एक कमेटी का गठन किया जाएगा। जो गरीब तबके के बालकों के लिए शिक्षा में उच्च शिक्षा में आ रही आ रही अड़चन को दूर करेगा। प्रदेश महामंत्री शांतनु पाराशर, अशोक कुमार, जिला अध्यक्ष विप्र फाउंडेशन करौली, विपिन कुमार शर्मा, जिला प्रभारी करौली प्रेम कांत शर्मा महिला प्रकोष्ठ अध्यक्ष सत्येंद्र शर्मा युवा जिला अध्यक्ष नगेंद्र शर्मा, रमेश चंद शर्मा टोडाभीम, अवधेश शर्मा गुढ़ाचंद्रजी, महेश महंत, सत्यनारायण, कैला देवी सुमेर चंद करणपुर, कैलाशचन्द, रमेशचंद लहचोडा, शिव गोपाल शर्मा महू, रमेश चंद्र गुढ़ाचंद्रजी, मासलपुर हेमंत शर्मा विप्रो फाउंडेशन अध्यक्ष गंगापुर सिटी, अजय शर्मा सवाई माधोपुर, त्रिवेंद्र लाटा, अरविंद करौली, श्याम मदन मोहन वकील हिंडौन के अलावा फाजिनाबाद सरपंच मधु शर्मा, ढिंढोरा सरपंच, महू सरपंच, मंडरायल के दरगमा, सरपंच केदार शर्मा, बालाजी सरपंच, श्रीमहावीरजी की वार्ड के वार्ड पंच कुसुम देवी का समाज के लोगों द्वारा शाल व साफा बनाकर स्वागत किया गया। इस मौके पर श्री महावीरजी ब्राह्मण समाज अध्यक्ष शिवदत्त शर्मा महामंत्री मगनलाल भारद्वाज, वैद्य विजय कृष्ण शर्मा, कौशल किशोर शर्मा, सुरेश बाबूजी, केशव दयाल शर्मा, गोपाल चतुर्वेदी, त्रिभुवन शर्मा आदि रहे।

