अपराधों पर रोकथाम:आपसी समन्वय से ही अपराधों पर रोकथाम

हिन्डौन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करणपुर में सीएलजी बैठक

नव नियुक्त करणपुर थानाधिकारी कैलाश चंद बैरवा ने सोमवार को पुलिस थाने पर शांति समिति की बैठक ली और क्षेत्र के अपराधों के बारे मे जानकारी ली। थानाधिकारी ने कहां कि विभिन्न समाजों में आपसी समन्वय होने से ही क्षेत्र में बढ़ रहे अपराधों पर रोकथाम लग सकती हैं। अब किसी से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है क्षेत्र में कोई घटना या अपराध होता है और उसकी जानकारी लगती है तो उसकी सूचना तुरन्त पुलिस को दे, जिससे अपराध या घटना पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके। साथ ही कहा कि दुपहिया वाहनो पर चलाते समय हेलमेट अवश्य लगाए, जिससे दुर्घटना से बच सकते है व अपने वाहन के साथ कागजात अपने साथ अवश्य रखे। बैठक मे सीएलजी सदस्यों ने ओवरलोड चलने बाली जीपों पर लगाम लगाने की मांग भी उठी। इस दौरान पूर्व प्रधान ज्वाला शर्मा, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि केवल वैरवा, रूपचंद मित्तल, बंटी मरैया, रामनिवास मीना, कुमारी मीना, घनश्याम नावता, तुलसी मीना, आरती गोयनका, उप सरपंच खिलाड़ी वैरवा, सीताराम गोयल आदि उपस्थिति थे।थानाधिकारी ने संभाला पदभार: करणपुर पुलिस थाने पर नव नियुत थानाधिकारी कैलाश चंद बैरवा ने रविवार को पुलिस थाने का पदभार संभाला गया जिन्हें सूरौठ थाने से करणपुर नियुक्त किया गया है उन्होंने पत्रकार वार्ता मे कहां कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र व कस्बे मे अवैध गतिविधियों पर पूरी नजर रखेंगे।

