रोडवेजकर्मियों का प्रदर्शन:मांगों के लिए रोडवेजकर्मियों का प्रदर्शन

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर मंगलवार को राजस्थान स्टेट रोडवेज एम्पलाइज यूनियन के बैनर तले रोडवेजकर्मियों ने हिंडौन आगार कार्यालय परिसर में धरना देते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।राजस्थान स्टेट रोडवेज एंप्लाइज यूनियन एटक के शाखा अध्यक्ष धारा सिंह गुर्जर, सचिव सतवीर डागुर, राजस्थान रोडवेज मजदूर कांग्रेस इंटक के शाखा अध्यक्ष सतवीर सिंह, आरएसआरटीसी रिटायर्ड एम्पलाइज एसोसिएशन के शाखा अध्यक्ष रूप सिंह धाकड़, सचिव पूरन चंद शर्मा आदि ने बताया कि राजस्थान रोडवेज की श्रमिक संगठनों के संयुक्त मोर्चा की ओर से ज्वलंत मांगों को लेकर दोपहर 1 बजे से 2 बजे तक प्रदेश व्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत एसोसिएशन के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष गिर्राज प्रसाद शर्मा के नेतृत्व में हिण्डौन आगार कार्यशाला के मुख्य द्वार पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश व्यापी प्रदर्शन कर महा अक्टूबर 2020 के वेतन और पेंशन का भुगतान, कम से कम 1 माह के सेवानिवृत्त परिलाभ का भुगतान एवं वित्तीय वर्ष 1920 के बोनस एवं एक्स ग्रेशिया का भुगतान दीपावली से पूर्व किए जाने आदि मांगों को लेकर संयुक्त मोर्चा राजस्थान एवं रोडवेज प्रबंधन से मांग की है।

