पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासन सख्त:एसडीएम ने ली बैठक, शादी-समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति नहीं हो सकेंगे शामिल

हिंडौन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शादी-समारोह में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए एसडीएम सुरेश कुमार यादव ने मंगलवार को पुलिस और प्रशासन के के अधिकारियों के अलावा शहर के मैरिज संचालकों की बैठक ली। निर्देशित किया गया कि कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना सख्ती से करवाई जाए, जो भी नियमों की अवहेलना करेगा, उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

एसडीएम सुरेश कुमार यादव ने बताया कि गृह विभाग के शासन सचिव की ओर से जारी निर्देशों की पालना में आयोजित बैठक में शादी विवाह में मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित रखने के निर्देश दिए गए। उन्होंने कहा कि 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति शादी समारोह में शामिल नहीं किए जा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करनी होगी और मुंह पर मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा।

शादी समारोह स्थल पर पर्याप्त मात्रा में हैंड सेनिटाइजर, थर्मल स्कैनर, आयोजन स्थल को बार-बार सेनिटाइज करने, मुख्य सड़क पर सार्वजनिक जुलूस एवं समारोह के आयोजन पर प्रतिबंध के बारे में क्षेत्र के अधिकारियों व मैरिज होम संचालकों को अवगत कराया। बैठक के दौरान अवगत कराया कि गाइड लाइन से अधिक व्यक्तियों के आयोजन स्थल पर एकत्रित होने पर संबंधित मैरिज गार्डन या धर्मशाला संचालक के खिलाफ राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के तहत जारी दिशा निर्देशों के अनुसार निर्धारित दंड से दंडित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

दहेज के दुष्परिणाम के प्रति जागृत करने का निर्णय
वर्तमान परिवेश में दहेज एक कुप्रथा के दुष्परिणामों के बढ़ते मामले को लेकर टोडाभीम के राजकीय महाविद्यालय में समाज सुधारकों की एक बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि अभी शादी-विवाह शुरू भी नहीं हुए जिस से पहले ही एक पिता ने दहेज के मामले में आत्महत्या कर कर जान दे दी जो समाज के लिए एक शर्मनाक बात है।

इस तरह के मामला दहेज रूपी कुप्रथा से सामने आ रहे हैं। हमारे समाज में भी लड़का लड़की का भेद तथा बेमेल आयु के होने वाले विवाहों में इस तरह के मामले सामने आते हैं। जिसके लिए हमें आमजन को जागृत होना होगा, दहेज लेना व देना एक महा पाप की श्रेणी में है इस कुप्रथा को समाज के बड़े स्तर पर उठाते हुए वर्तमान समय में प्रतिबंध लगाना आवश्यक है।

बैठक में वक्ताओं ने अपने विचार व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि दहेज के कारण नवविवाहिता आत्महत्या का शिकार हो रही हैं जिसके लिए हमें जागृत होना होगा। बैठक में लखन खेड़ी, ऋषिकेश जोरवाल, दिनेश खेड़ी, अवतार खोहरा, जीतू खोहरा, अभिषेक नारेड़ा, धारा सादपुरा, शिवकुमार गोपालपुरा, समय पदमपुरा आदि सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें