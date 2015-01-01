पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी समारोह:आज से फिर गूंजेंगी शहनाई, जिले में 1000 शादियां

हिंडौन3 घंटे पहले
  • देवउठनी एकादशी पर हलवाई, मैरिज होम, टैंट सब बुक, बाजारों में भीड़, बसें ओवरलोड

कोरोना संक्रमण का दूसरा दौर रफ्तार पकड़ चुका है, ऐसे में बचाव के लिए सावधानी ही जरूरी है, लेकिन लोग लापरवाह हो रहे हैं। देवउठनी एकादशी पर बुधवार को जिले में करीब 1000 शादियों की धूम रहेगी। एक दिन पूर्व मंगलवार को भी बाजारों में भीड़ रही। साथ ही निजी एवं रोडवेज बसों में ओवरलोड सवारियां सफर करते हुए देखी गई।

जिन्होंने ना तो मुंह पर मास्क लगाया हुआ था और ना ही कोई सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किया। ऐसे में यह लापरवाही गंभीर हो सकती है। शादी-विवाह कार्यक्रमों के लिए हलवाई, कैटरिंग, मैरिज होम, टैंट आदि सब कुछ बुक हो चुका है। अब लोगों को शादियों में भी कोरोना से बचाव के उपाय करने हाेंगे। मुंह पर मास्क जरूर लगाकर रखें और सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करनी चाहिए।

देवउठनी एकादशी के सावे के कारण मंगलवार काे शहर के बाजारों में भारी भीड़ रही। कई प्रतिष्ठानोंं पर भी खरीदारों की भीड़ रही। लाेगाें ने कपड़ा, जेवरात, इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान, बर्तन, घरेलू उपयोग व खानपान के सामान सहित अन्य सामान की खरीदारी जमकर की। शहर में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से भी लोग खरीदारी करने आए।

अधिकांश रूप से विवाह समारोह व घर में होने वाले मांगलिक कार्याे के लिए सामान खरीदा गया। बाजारों में खरीदारों की राैनक बनी रही। कपड़े के व्यापारियों ने बताया कि कपड़े का थाेक व रिटेल बाजार अच्छा चल रहा है। खरीदारी के लिए लोग अच्छी संख्या में आ रहे हैं। इससे व्यापारी भी उत्साहित हैं। शहर में 200 से अधिक कपड़े की दुकानें हैं। सर्राफा व्यापार कमेटी के अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि सावाें के कारण बाजार में जेवरात की डिमांड अच्छी चल रही है। बाजारों में अब पहले जैसा उत्साह दिखने लगा है।

ये गलत है
कोरोना वायरस का दूसरा दौर अब तेजी से फैलने लगा है, इसके बावजूद लोग लापरवाह बने हुए हैं न सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालना कर रहे हैं ना ही मुंह पर मास्क लगा रहे है। मंगलवार को शादियों की धूम होने से बसों में ओवरलोड सवारियां दिखाई दी। स्टैंड पर बस में चढ़ने के लिए लोगों में होड़ लग गई।

