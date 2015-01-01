पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ठेकेदार की मौत:बरगमां में निर्माणाधीन मकान में बिजली फिटिंग करते छज्जा गिरा, ठेकेदार की मौत

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छज्जे के नीचे कर रहे थे काम, अचानक भरभराकर गिर गया

बरगमां में निर्माणाधीन मकान पर मंगलवार को बिजली फिटिंग का काम करते समय छज्जा गिरने से शेरपुर के ठेकेदार की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका साथी गंभीर घायल हो गया। हादसे के बाद मकान मालिक और ग्रामीण गंभीर घायल दोनों को हिंडौन के राजकीय अस्पताल लेकर आए थे। जहां से ठेकेदार की हालत गंभीर होने पर जयपुर रेफर कर दिया था, लेकिन जयपुर ले जाते समय रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। इस पर परिजन शव को वापस हिंडौन अस्पताल ले आए। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। ठेकेदार की मौत से परिवार की दीपावली की खुशियां गम में बदल गई है और परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल बना हुआ है। मृतक के भाई की ओर से पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी।

हादसे से आसपास के लोगों में हड़कंप

सदर थाने के हेड कांस्टेबल भीमसेन मिश्रा ने बताया कि शेरपुर निवासी ठेकेदार सुखदेव सिंह (28) पुत्र बैनु सिंह जाट अपने साथी मिस्त्री लालसिंह (35) के साथ मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे बरगमा में निर्माणाधीन मकान पर बिजली फिटिंग का काम करने गए थे। मकान का ठेकेदार सुखदेव सिंह व साथी लालसिंह 8 फुट लंबे छज्जे के नीचे काम कर रहे थे। इस दौरान अचानक भरभरा कर छज्जा दोनों के ऊपर गिर गया और दोनों गंभीर घायल हो गए। छज्जा गिरने की आवाज सुनकर मकान मालिक व आसपास के लोगों मे हड़कंप मच गया। मौके पर काफी लोग जमा हो गए। ग्रामीणों ने छज्जे के नीचे दबे दोनों को निकालकर राजकीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। ठेकेदार सुखदेव सिंह की हालत गंभीर होने से डाक्टरों ने जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। जिसने रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया। परिजन शव को वापस राजकीय अस्पताल लेकर आए। मेडिकल ज्यूरिस्ट डाॅ. रामनरेश कुंभकार से पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया। शेरपुर निवासी ठेकेदार सुखदेव सिंह बिजली फिटिंग का काम कर परिवार का पालन पोषण कर रहा था। सुखदेव की शादी 8 साल पूर्व महूइब्राहिमपुर की पिंकी देवी से हुई थी। सुखदेव सिंह की मौत से 6 वर्षीय पुत्र रोहित व 4 वर्षीय पुत्री आरुषि के सिर से पिता का साया उठ गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें