धरना समाप्त:लापता युवती की बरामदगी के लिए दिया जा रहा धरना समाप्त

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
गांव हरिनगर से एक माह पहले लापता हुई युवती की बरामदगी की मांग को लेकर उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर दिए जा रहे धरने को अधिकारियों से आश्वासन मिलने पर तीसरे दिन सोमवार को परिजनों ने समाप्त कर दिया है। गांव हरिनगर निवासी मनोज ने बताया कि उसकी पुत्री 22 दिसंबर से लापता है। इस मामले में पीडित की ओर से नई मंडी पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट भी दर्ज करा दी गई है, लेकिन एक माह बाद भी पुलिस ने युवती की बरामदगी नहीं की। इससे नाराज होकर उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर धरना शुरु किया था। भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे परिजनों से सोमवार को एसडीएम सुरेश यादव व डीएसपी किशोरीलाल ने समझाइश की। कहा कि शीघ्र ही युवती की बरामदगी कर ली जाएगी। इस आश्वासन के बाद परिजनों ने धरना समाप्त कर दिया।आशा सहयोगिनियों का धरना जारीहिंडौन(ग्रामीण)। विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को भी शहर व देहात की आशा सहयोगिनियों ने उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर धरना दिया। एसडीएम सुरेश यादव व कोविड फील्ड प्रभारी डॉ.दीपक चौधरी ने आशा सहयोगिनियों से वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाने के लिए समझाइश की। नियमितीकरण सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर शहर व देहात की 312 आशा सहयोगिनियों ने कार्य बहिष्कार किया हुआ है। साथ ही कहना है कि जब तक मांग पूरी नहीं होगी, तब तक कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका नहीं लगवाएंगी। सोमवार को धरने में गीता बेनीवाल, शनि पांडे, सीतादेवी, सुनीता पाराशर, गुडडी शर्मा, हेमलता कोली, मधु, सियावती मीना, विमलेश, राजकुमारी, अंजीमा बानो, सुधा, द्रोपदी, चन्द्रकला, रेखा, लक्ष्मी, मंजू आदि शामिल रहीं।

