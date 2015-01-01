पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राठौड़ की सेवाएं हिंडौन में आज:चर्म रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. नरेश राठौड़ की सेवाएं हिंडौन में आज

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
श्री अभयानंद मेडिकल स्टोर पर चर्म रोग से संबंधित बीमारियों के परामर्श हेतु डॉ नरेश राठौड़ अपनी सेवाएं देंगे। संचालक कैलाश गोयल ने बताया कि समस्त प्रकार की चमड़ी की बीमारियां, एलर्जी, दाद, खाज- खुजली, फोड़े- फुंसी, कील-मुंहासे एवं उनके निशान, हथेली व एड़ियों का फटना, बालों का झड़ना, रूसी रहना, गंजापन, नाखून से संबंधित सभी प्रकार की समस्याएं, चेहरे पर कालापन आना या छाया पड़ना मुंह के छाले बार बार होना या लंबे समय बने रहना, हाथ पैरों में सुन्नपन रहना, कुष्ठ रोग संबंधित समस्या होना, नवजात शिशु एवं बच्चों की त्वचा संबंधित सभी प्रकार की समस्या, यौन रोग, गुप्त रोग समस्या आदि के निदान के लिए इस कैंप का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। स्टोर संचालक कैलाश गोयल ने बताया कि डॉ. नरेश राठौड़ की सेवाएं हर माह के दूसरे एवं चौथे बुधवार प्रातः 10 से 12:30 बजे तक उपलब्ध रहेगी।

