आग:तीन जगह आग से हजारों का सामान व नकदी खाक

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत मंडावरा के हरिनगर की ढाणी वंडकापुरा में एक परिवार का आग से आशियाना राख हो गया। शार्ट सर्किट से छप्परपोश में लगी आग से उसके पास बंधी जिंदा जल गईष बाइक, साइकिल, अनाज, घरेलू सामान भी जल गया। सरपंच मधु शर्मा, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी कुलदीप डागुर ने आग से हुए नुकसान की जानकारी लेकर मदद का आश्वासन दिया है।मासलपुर | मासलपुर तहसील के गांव केशपुरा की घेर में रविवार शाम अचानक आग लगने से हजारों रुपए का चारा जल गया। सूचना पर करौली से दमकल पहुंची, जहां पर पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से आग पर काबू पाया। थाना मासलपुर के सहायक उप निरीक्षक सुरेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि मासलपुर तहसील के गांव केशपुरा में मुंशी, लल्लो, चिरंजी व लियाकत की घेर है, इसमें चारा रखा हुआ था। रविवार को अचानक घेर में आग लग गई। ग्रामीणों ने दमकल के सहयोग से आग पर काबू पा लिया लेकिन इस दौरान हजारों रुपए का चारा जल गया।महूइब्राहीमपुर | कस्बे के त्रिपोलिया बाजार में शनिवार रात अज्ञात कारणों से लगी आग से टेलर फखरू खान की त्रिपोलिया बाजार में सिलाई की दुकान में हजारों के कपड़े जल गए। अज्ञात कारण से आग की घटनाओं से लोगों में भय का माहौल बना हुआ है।

