टिकट के दावेदार हुए सक्रिय:नगर परिषद चुनाव की तारीख की घोषणा होते ही टिकट के दावेदार हुए सक्रिय

करौली9 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा-कांग्रेस पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के घर जाकर दे रहे बायोडाटा

नगरपरिषद चुनाव की तारीख की घोषणा के साथ ही भाजपा-कांग्रेस में हलचल तेज हो गई है। दोनों दलों से टिकट मांगने वालों ने नेताओं से गणित बैठाना शुरू कर दिया है। चुनाव में टिकट को लेकर दावेदार कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को साकेत कॉलोनी स्थित भाजयुमो के पूर्व प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष धर्मा डागुर के निवास पर चुनाव में टिकट लेने के लिए काफी दावेदार पहुंचे और अपना बायोडाटा दिया।इस दौरान भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष जगदीश शर्मा, महामंत्री ओमप्रकाश ढिंढोरा भी मौजूद रहे। टिकट वितरण का काम हालांकि पार्टी नेतृत्व के निर्णयानुसार होगा, लेकिन डागुर वर्तमान में भाजपा की ओर से टोंक में पंचायत चुनाव के लिए सहप्रभारी नियुक्त किए हुए हैं, ऐसे में भाजपा से टिकट पाने के इच्छुक लाेग इनके पास पहुंच रहे हैं। इसी तरह कांग्रेस से टिकट पाने के उम्मीदवार कांग्रेस विधायक सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों के यहां पहुंचकर बायोडाटा दे रहे हैं।इस बार हिंडौन में नगर परिषद सभापति का पद एससी के लिए आरक्षित है। 60 वार्डों के लिए होने वाले चुनाव के लिए पार्षद पद के लिए टिकट चाहने वाले लोगों की तादाद दिनों दिन बढ़ रही हैं। दीपावली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए पार्षद चुनाव के लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार पोस्टर एवं बैनर के माध्यम से अपने क्षेत्र के लोगांे को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं।यही नहीं भावी पार्षदों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए वार्डों में जनता तक पहुंचने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। कई दावेदारों ने तो अपने बायोडाटा कामों की लिस्ट के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर पार्षद की दावेदारी ठोक दी है।यह है चुनाव कार्यक्रम11 जिलों की 42 नगर निकायों में चुनाव होने हैं। इन सभी में चुनाव एक ही चरण में होंगे, इसलिए वोटिंग 11 दिसंबर को होगी। परिणाम 13 दिसंबर को घोषित किए जाएंगे। सभी निकायों में कुल 1520 वार्डों के पार्षद चुने जाएंगे।चुनाव की अधिसूचना 23 नवंबर को जारी की जाएगी। उसी दिन से नामांकन पत्र भरने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाएगा। नामांकन पत्र भरने की अंतिमतिथि 27 नवंबर अपरान्ह तीन बजे तक रहेगी। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच एक दिसंबर को होगी और नाम वापसी का समय तीन दिसंबर तक रहेगा।इसके बाद 11 दिसंबर को वोटिंग और 13 को मतगणना कर चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। इन नगरीय निकायों में पार्षदों के चुनाव का परिणाम आने के बाद पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए 20 दिसंबर को वोटिंग होगी और उसी दिन परिणाम घोषित किए जाएंगे। जबकि उपाध्यक्ष के अगले दिन यानी 21 दिसंबर को वोटिंग होगी करवाकर चुनाव परिणाम जारी किए जाएंगे।

