आखिर कब मिलेगा परिजनों को इंसाफ:7 दिन से एसडीएम कोर्ट के बाहर पत्नी, पिता व परिजनों के साथ ग्रामीण दे रहे हैं धरना, नहीं हो रही सुनवाई

करौली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  बलदेवपुरा के डॉ. महेश की मौत का मामला : आखिर कब मिलेगा परिजनों को इंसाफ

बलदेवपुरा निवासी डॉ. महेश मीना की मौत का खुलासा एवं आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर मृतक की पत्नी, उसके पिता, परिजनों के अलावा ग्रामीण सात दिनों से उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर धरने पर डटे हुए हैं, लेकिन उन्हें इंसाफ की कोई उम्मीद नजर नहीं आ रही है। मंगलवार को धरने का सातवां दिन था और पीड़ित पक्ष अपनी मांगों को लेकर अड़ा हुआ है। मृतक की पत्नी एवं परिजनों का कहना रहा कि रिपोर्ट में दो लोगों को नामजद किए जाने के बावजूद पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार करना तो दूर पूछताछ के लिए भी नहीं बुलाया है। ऐसे में पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर नाराजगी बनी हुई है। जब तक उन्हें इंसाफ नहीं मिलेगा, उनका धरना जारी रहेगा। एक अक्टूबर को कार में मिला था डॉक्टर का शव हिंडौन के राजकीय चिकित्सालय के एनेस्थेसिया पद पर कार्यरत रहे डॉ. महेश मीना का शव एक अक्टूबर को कार में मिला था। परिजनों का आरोप है कि रुपए के लेनदेन को लेकर ही जयपुर के दो परिचितों ने डॉ. महेश की हत्या की है और हत्या को आत्महत्या दिखाने के लिए इंजेक्शन लगाकर शव को कार में रख दिया। परिजनों का कहना है कि रिपोर्ट में जिन लोगों को उन्होंने आरोपित बनाया था, उन तक भी पुलिस अभी तक नहीं पहुंची है। मृतक डॉक्टर के भाई सुरेश मीना पुत्र श्योप्रसाद ने बताया कि हिंडौन में वर्ष 2018 में पोस्टिंग से पूर्व जयपुर में रहते हुए डॉ. जीतेन्द्र मीना व दशरथ मीना से जान पहचान थी। इन लोगों ने किसी काम के लिए डॉ. महेश मीना से रुपए मांगे थे और उनके नाम से लोन दिलाने की बात कही थी। जिस पर इन लोगों ने डॉ. महेश मीना एवं उनकी पत्नी के दस्तावेज ले लिए थे। उन दस्तावेजों के आधार पर चौमू की एक सहकारी समिति से जमीन के फर्जी पट्टे बनवा लिए थे। उन दस्तावेजों के आधार पर डॉ. महेश मीना को वर्ष 2019 जून में जयपुर की नॉन फाइनेंस कंपनी से करीब 53 लाख का लोन दिलाया था। परिजनों के अनुसार 53 लाख का लोन दिलाने के बाद ये पैसा डॉ. महेश मीना के खाते में आ गया। उसके बाद इन रुपयों को चेक आदि के माध्यम से दो परिचितों में से एक जने ने अपने खाते में ले लिया और फाइनेंस कंपनी को एग्रीमेंट लिख दिया कि किश्त वह खुद भरेगा। 5-6 माह तक तो किश्त के रुपए दे दिए, लेकिन बाद में बंद कर दिए। जिस पर फाइनेंस कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों का डॉ. महेश मीना पर रुपए जमा कराने का दबाव बन गया था। फाइनेंस कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि हिंडौन तक पहुंच गए थे। क्योंकि महेश का वेतन करीब 70-75 हजार रुपए था। ऐसे में वह किश्त कैसे भरता। परेशान होकर महेश ने दोनों परिचितों से लोन का रुपए चुकाने का दबाव बनाना शुरू कर दिया। परिजनों का कहना है कि इन दोनों ही महेश को रास्ते से हटाने के लिए योजना बनाई। डॉ. महेश मीना की मौत के मामले की जांच कर रहे टोडाभीम के डीएसपी कमल प्रसाद का कहना रहा कि पूरे मामले की पुलिस गहनता से जांच कर रही है। जांच में जो भी दोषी मिलेगा उसके विरूद्ध कानूनी कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

