पानी की किल्लत:हिंडौन में पानी की किल्लत, नाराज लोगों ने प्रदर्शन कर जताई नाराजगी

हिन्डौन5 घंटे पहले
शहर की कई कॉलोनियों में व्याप्त पानी की समस्या को लेकर गुरुवार को लोगों ने प्रदर्शन कर नाराजगी का इजहार किया है। प्रदर्शन के बाद एसडीएम कार्यालय में पहुंचे लोगों ने वहां मिले कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग को पेयजल समस्या के समाधान की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया।प्रदर्शन में शामिल पूर्व पार्षद शाकिर खान, गोपाल, अरुण, सरफुददीन, मोमिन, ताराचंद जैन, अमित पंजाबी, राजेश अग्रवाल, राजूलाल, मोहम्मद नासिर ने बताया कि वार्ड 32,34,35 व 37 के चौपड़ा कुआं, नक्कस की देवी, छीपीवाड़ा, अथाई, गोपालगंज, शाहगंज, सीताबाड़ी, नीलघर वाली गली, हम्माल पाडा आदि में कई वर्षों से पानी की समस्या बनी हुई है। पुरानी कचहरी के पास पेयजल टंकी का निर्माण होने के बावजूद भी लोगों की पेयजल समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो सका है। क्यों कि टंकी से पेयजल सप्लाई की लाइन नहीं जोड़ी गई है। ऐसे में पेयजल योजना में करोड़ों रुपए खर्च होने के बावजूद लोगों को पानी कि किल्लत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में महिलाओं को एक से दो किमी दूर पानी लाने की मजबूरी बनी हुई है। कई लोगों को मजबूर 300 से 400 रुपए में पानी का टैंकर मंगवाना पड़ रहा है। एसडीएम कार्यालय में पहुंच ज्ञापन देने के दौरान चेतावनी दी गई कि पानी की समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ तो आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। इस संबंध में जलदाय विभाग के सहायक अभियंता सुगर सिंह का कहना रहा कि जहां भी पानी की समस्या है, वहां पर समाधान कराने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

