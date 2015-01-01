पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवागमन में परेशानी, लोगों में नाराजगी:हिंडौन-झारेड़ा मार्ग पर जलभराव से दर्जनों गांवों के ग्रामीणों को आवागमन में परेशानी, लोगों में नाराजगी

हिन्डौन4 घंटे पहले
हिंडौन से जा रहे झारेड़ा मार्ग पर जलभराव की समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने से इस रास्ते से जुड़े करीब 50 गांवों के लोगों को भी आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कई वर्षों से बनी जलभराव की समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने से लोगों में नाराजगी बनी हुई हैं।करीब एक वर्ष पूर्व नगर परिषद प्रशासन की ओर से शहर के झारेड़ा रोड पर अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्यवाही की गई थी। इस दौरान सड़क के दोनों ओर बनी नालियां अतिक्रमण के मलबे से अवरुद्ध हो गई। जिससे नालियों से पानी निकासी पूरी तरह बंद हो गई और नालियों का पानी सड़क पर जमा होने से रास्ता बदहाल बना हुआ है। इसी दौरान शहर में चल रहे सीवरेज के काम के चलते इस मार्ग पर सीवरेज डाल रही एलएनटी कंपनी के कर्मचारियों ने खुदाई के बाद न तो सड़क को समतल किया और न ही वर्क आर्डर की शर्तों के अनुसार रास्ते को पूर्व की स्थिति मेंपहुंचाया। जिससे पूरा रास्ता जर्जर अवस्था में है। रास्ते में बने गड्ढों व जलभराव के कारण आए दिन दुपहिया वाहन चालक गिरकर चोटिल हो रहे हैं।झारेड़ा रोड के निवासी शंभू दयाल शर्मा,राजकुमार तिवाड़ी, पप्पू लाल,मंजू शर्मा, उदय सिंह, अतीक, राहुल धाकड़, धर्मेंद्र कुमार, अनीता देवी, टीनू, रामकेश, जीतेश, नीतेश आदि ने नाराजगी जताई कि दीपावली त्यौहार होने के बावजूद जलभराव की समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जा रहा है। कीचड़ जमा होने से बीमारियां फैलने का अंदेशा बना हुआ है।

