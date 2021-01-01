पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध पेयजल:नलकूप के साथ लगाए सयंत्र से मिलेगी फ्लोराइड से मुक्ति

जस्टाना6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीएचईडी ने 25 जगह सयंत्र लगाए, बौंली क्षेत्र में 91 गांवों में लगाए जाएंगे

सरकार ने फ्लोराइडमुक्त पानी का तोड़ निकाल लिया है। गांव-ढाणियों को शुद्ध पानी पिलाने के लिए सरकार सौर ऊर्जा से फ्लोराइड पानी का सफाया कर रही है। जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिक विभाग (पीएचईडी) गांवों में सौर ऊर्जा आधारित ऐसे नलकूप लगा रही है, जिससे जमीन से शुद्ध पानी निकलेगा। इन दिनों बौंली क्षेत्र के गांवों में योजना के तहत सौर ऊर्जा सिंगल फेस नलकूप मय डी फ्लोराइड यंत्र लगाने का काम चल रहा है।विभाग के विशेषज्ञों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस योजना के तहत बौंली क्षेत्र में राज्य में सबसे अधिक 91 संयंत्र के निर्माण की स्वीकृति मिली है। बौंली सहित मित्रपुरा, लाखनपुर, बपूई, उदगांव, मिस्किनपुरा, बड़ागांव सरवर, शीशोलाव, कोडयाई, गालदकलां, सुंदरपुर, गालदखुर्द, लाडोता, जस्टाना, टोंड, बाढशाहपुरा, धोराला, पुरा गुलाबसिंह, मामडोली, पूनेता, नीमोद आदि गांवों में करीब 91 संयंत्र लगाए जाएंगे। योजना में प्रति नलकूप पर विभाग द्वारा 12 से 13 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। बौंली क्षेत्र में करीब 11 करोड़ की राशि खर्च होने की संभावना है। संयंत्रों का निर्माण ठेके प्रक्रिया के तहत एक निजी कंपनी द्वारा करवाया जा रहा है।योजना में विभाग द्वारा अब तक करीब 25 नलकूप संयंत्र लगा दिए गए हैं। क्षेत्र के जिस गांव में फ्लोराइड की मात्रा अधिक है, वहां मुख्य रुप से योजनानुसार डी फ्लोराइडमुक्त नलकूप लगाना सुनिश्चित किया गया है तथा सभी नलकूप गांवों के स्कूल, तिराहे, बस स्टेंड आदि सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर स्थापित किए जाएंगे। इस योजना से ग्रामीणों को एक दिन-रात में करीब दस हजार लीटर फ्लोराइड मुक्त पानी की आपूर्ति होगी। ऐसे मे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगो को अब फ्लोराइड मुक्त पेयजल मिलेगा।प्रतिदिन में 10 हजार लीटर पानी फ्लोराइडमुक्तचयनित स्थान पर आवश्यकतानुसार बोरवेल की खुदाई करनी होगी। इसके बाद बोरवेल मे सिंगल फेज की मोटर स्थापित होगी। बोरवेल के नजदीकी स्थान पर एक गहरा गड्ढा खोदकर चार पिल्लरों का निर्माण किया जाएगा। पिल्लरों के सहारे करीब बीस फुट ऊंचा एक कैंची नुमा लोहे का स्टेंड बनाया जाएगा, जिसके ऊपर करीब दस हजार लीटर या आवश्यकतानुसार पानी की टंकी रखी जाएगी। टंकी के ऊपर सोलर प्लेटें स्थापित करने के बाद दो नल सेट टंकी से नीचे उतारकर एक नल में फ्लोराइड युक्त तथा दूसरे नल में फ्लोराइडमुक्त पानी की सप्लाई की जाएगी। इस यंत्र में लगे सेंसर के द्वारा ये सिस्टम (ऑटोमेटिक) स्वचालित है। ऐसे में टंकी में पानी खाली होने पर मोटर स्वतः चालू हो जाएगी तथा टंकी भरने पर बंद हो जाएगी।

