सड़क हुई क्षतिग्रस्त:जटनंगला से जगर वाया शेरपुर के लिए दो साल पूर्व 85 लाख की लागत से बनी सड़क हुई क्षतिग्रस्त

जटनंगला13 घंटे पहले
  • यह सड़क आसपास के 50 गांवों को जोड़ती है

जटनंगला से जगर वाया शेरपुर के लिए लिए दो साल पहले 85 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनाई गई सड़क के जर्जर होने से ग्रामीणों में विभाग के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ आक्रोश व्याप्त है।नवयुवक मंडल शेरपुर के सदस्य नवल किशोर जांगिड़, वीरेंद्र सिंह डागुर, मनोज डागुर, रामप्रकाश डागुर, सोहन सिंह व विद्या भूषण शर्मा ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को देखते हुए सरकार ने जटनंगला से जगर बायां शेरपुर के लिए 85 लाख रुपए की लागत से सड़क का निर्माण कराया लेकिन दो साल में ही सड़क पूरी तरह जर्जर हो गई। यह सड़क लगभग आसपास के 50 गांवों को जोड़ती है। सड़क में जगह-जगह गड्ढे होने से वाहन चालकों को खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस बारे में कई बार ग्रामीणों ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को अवगत करा दिया लेकिन इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

