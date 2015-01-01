पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना प्रदर्शन:जोबनेर पालिका के सफाई कर्मचारियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

जोबनेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर पालिका जोबनेर में कार्यरत सफाई कर्मचारियों ने पिछले 3 महीने का वेतन बकाया होने ओर दीपावली के त्योहार पर भी वेतन नहीं मिलने से नाराज सफाई कर्मियों ने नगर पालिका प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष व्यक्त करते हुए धरना प्रदर्शन किया। सफाई कर्मचारियों ने कस्बे में सफाई का बहिष्कार कर सुबह 6 बजे से ही कार्यालय के सामने धरना देकर बैठ गए, जिसके चलते पूरे कस्बे में सफाई व्यवस्था चरमरा गई।

जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर होने से गंदगी बनी रही। सफाई मजदूर संघ अध्यक्ष गोपाल लाल मट्ठू ने बताया कि दीपावली के त्यौहार पर भी सफाई कर्मचारियों के वेतन की व्यवस्था नहीं कर मामले को लटका रखना सफाई कर्मचारियों के साथ अन्याय हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले 3 महीने से वेतन नहीं मिलने से दुकानदार सामान नहीं दे रहा तो त्यौंहार कैसे मनाएं। सफाई कर्मचारियों ने अधिशासी अधिकारी महिपाल सिंह चारण को वेतन व बोनस देने की मांग की, लेकिन उनके द्वारा कोई पक्का आश्वासन नहीं मिलने के चलते सफाई कर्मचारियों में रोष बना रहा और धरने पर बैठे रहे।

सफाई कर्मचारियों ने वेतन नहीं तो काम नहीं करने का ऐलान करते हुए प्रशासन को कार्य बहिष्कार की चेतावनी दे डाली। सफाई कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि इस समस्या को लेकर पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी को पहले ही अवगत करवा दिया था। इसके बावजूद बोनस व वेतन नहीं मिला। पालिका प्रशासन की हठधर्मिता के चलते सफाई कर्मचारी इस बड़े त्यौहार पर भी खुशियां मनाने से वंचित रहेंगे।

सफाई कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर, व्यापारियों ने झाड़ू लगाकर की रास्ते की सफाई

पालिका सफाई कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल पर बैठते ही शुक्रवार को गंदगी के जगह जगह ढेर लग गए चारों तरफ गंदगी का आलम यह था कि जैसे पांच दिन से सफाई नहीं की गई हो। सुलभ कंपलेक्स के पीछे वाले रास्ते पर व्यापारियों ने त्योहार के मद्देनजर रास्ते में कचरा पड़ा होने पर स्वयं ने झाड़ू लगाकर और कचरे को एकत्रित किया। व्यापारियों ने प्रशासन की लापरवाही से इस बड़े त्यौहार पर भी सफाई सफाई व्यवस्था नहीं होने पर गैर जिम्मेदार प्रशासन होने का आरोप लगाया। व्यापारी बनवारी लाल चावला, मदनलाल कुमावत, आशीष ठोलिया, विशाल गुर्जर ने पालिका प्रशासन से त्यौहार के मद्देनजर सफाई व्यवस्था बनाने की व्यवस्था किए जाने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें