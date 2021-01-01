पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की किल्लत:बीसलपुर का पानी मिलने के बाद भी जोबनेर में किल्लत, वैध से ज्यादा अवैध कनेक्शन

जोबनेर2 घंटे पहले
जोबनेर|पानी सप्लाई की टंकी।
  • 20 हजार की आबादी को रोज 16 लाख लीटर पानी की जरूरत, मिल रहा 9 लाख ही

नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में बीसलपुर योजना से पानी मिलने के बाद भी कस्बे के लोग पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। नलों से 10-15 मिनट ही पानी सप्लाई हो रहा है। सर्दी में भी कस्बे के लोग पानी के लिए मशक्कत कर रहे हैं। सर्दी के मौसम में ही यह हाल है तो गर्मियों में पानी को लेकर क्या स्थिति होगी, लोग अभी से गर्मी में होने वाली परेशानी को लेकर चिंतित हैं।

पानी की समस्या के समाधान के लिए न तो स्थानीय प्रशासन और न ही जलदाय विभाग की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई की जा रही है। पानी की किल्लत से कस्बे के लोगों में प्रशासन के खिलाफ आक्रोश है। पानी सप्लाई को बाधित करने में सबसे अहम रोड़ा सप्लाई लाइनों का मकड़जाल और अवैध कनेक्शन हैं।

जलदाय विभाग की ओर से अवैध कनेक्शन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। हालत यह है कि कस्बे में जितने वैध कनेक्शन हैं, उससे ज्यादा अवैध कनेक्शनों की भरमार है। लोगों का कहना है कि जलदाय विभाग का कोई खौफ नहीं होने से जिसकी इच्छा हुई रातोंरात नल कनेक्शन कर लेता है। जलदाय विभाग की ओर से डाली गई पाइप लाइनों से ऊंचाई वाले स्थान और अंतिम छोर के मकानों तक पानी ही नहीं पहुंच रहा है। बीसलपुर और खेजड़ावास में बने 8 नलकूप से रोज 9 लाख लीटर पानी मिल रहा है जो जरूरत से कम मिल रहा है।

जल्दी उठकर मोटर से पानी खींचने की मजबूरी

सर्दी के मौसम में भी कई वार्डों में एक दिन छोड़कर एक दिन पानी सप्लाई मिल रही है तो कहीं मात्र 10-15 मिनट होने से लोगों को पीने के पानी को लेकर काफी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पानी की किल्लत इस कदर बनी हुई है कि लोग इस कड़ाके की ठंड में भी सुबह जल्द ही नलों में मोटर लगाकर पानी खींचने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

टैंकर वालों की मौज

बीसलपुर से पानी सप्लाई होने के बावजूद कस्बे में पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिलने से टैंकर वालों की मौज हो रही है। एक टैंकर के 400 से 500 रुपए वसूल कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में नल का बिल और टैंकरों का अलग से खर्चा चुकाने से उपभोक्ता को आर्थिक परेशानी हो रही है।

अवैध नल कनेक्शन काटें, क्षतिग्रस्त लाइनें बदलें

पानी की किल्लत से परेशान लोगों का कहना है कि जलदाय विभाग अवैध कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई करे तो पानी सप्लाई में निजात मिल सकती है। लोगों ने बताया कि पूरे कस्बे में पाइप लाइनों का बिछा जाल और अवैध कनेक्शनों ने जलापूर्ति को बाधित किया हुआ है। इस पर जलदाय विभाग को कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। इसके अलावा जहां पाइप लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त है और पानी व्यर्थ बह रहा है, उन लाइनों को बदला जाए।

नलों में नहीं टोंटियां, व्यर्थ बहता है जल

ऐसा नहीं है कि पानी की कमी के चलते सप्लाई कम होने के लिए केवल जलदाय विभाग ही जिम्मेदार है, बल्कि पानी की बर्बादी को लेकर कई उपभोक्ता भी जिम्मेदार हैं। कई लोगों ने घर के बाहर पानी जमा करने के लिए गड्ढे खोद रखे हैं और इन गड्ढों में पाइप खुले छोड़े हुए हैं। टोंटियां नहीं लगा रखी। सप्लाई के दौरान कई बार इन पाइपों से पानी व्यर्थ ही बहता रहता है जबकि आगे अन्य लोगों तक पानी पहुंच ही नहीं पाता है।

जरूरत के मुताबिक कम मिल रहा है पानी

आवश्यकता के अनुसार पानी नहीं मिलने से समस्या बनी हुई है। खेजड़ावास में 10 बोरिंग में से 8 बोरिंगों व बीसलपुर से भी कम पानी ही मिल रहा है, जिससे लोगों को जरूरत के मुताबिक पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। जिन लोगों ने अवैध नल कनेक्शन कर रखे हैं, उनके खिलाफ विभाग की ओर से अभियान चलाया जाएगा और अवैध नल कनेक्शनों को बंद किया जाएगा। -विद्याधर स्वामी, कनिष्ठ अभियंता, जलदाय विभाग

