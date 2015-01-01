पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अज्ञात शव:अज्ञात के शव की नहीं हो पाई शिनाख्त, पुलिस ने चौथे दिन कराया दाह संस्कार

कैलादेवी3 घंटे पहले
आस्थाधाम कैलादेवी में बस स्टैंड के पास शक्ति निवास कोठी के सामने मंदिर ट्रस्ट की खाली दुकानों में 8 दिसम्बर को एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी। सूत्रों के अनुसार मृतक मनोरोगी बताया जा रहा है वह पिछले चार-पांच सालों से आस्थाधाम कैलादेवी में ही रह रहा था। मौत का यह था कारणराजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कैलादेवी डॉ लक्ष्मी नारायण मीणा ने बताया कि मृतक मनोरोगी था वह बीड़ी सिगरेट गुटका आदि का सेवन करता था जिससे उसकी सांस करुक गई थी जिसके कारण उसकी मृत्यु हो गई। पुलिस ने चौथे दिन पोस्टमार्टम करा किया दाह संस्कार शुक्रवार सुबह 10:30 बजे मेडिकल बोर्ड के डॉ लक्ष्मी नारायण मीणा, डॉ शेर सिंह मीणा की टीम द्वारा शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया। कैलादेवी थाना पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल जितेंद्र सिंह, रज्जो सिंह, कॉन्स्टेबल गुमान सिंह, ग्राम पंचायत कैलादेवी उप सरपंच राधेश्याम माली, तेजन गुप्ता, सोनू शर्मा, आनंद लखेरा, फिरोज खान, मंदिर ट्रस्ट के सुरक्षा प्रभारी मनोज सिंह आदि लोगों के समक्ष दाह संस्कार किया गया।एक दर्जन से ज्यादा बकरियां मरीमासलपुर| मासलपुर तहसील के गांव सेवली में अज्ञात रोग से दो दिन में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा बकरियों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि 50 से ज्यादा बकरी रोग ग्रस्त है। इस मामले में तरूण भारत संघ के जिला समन्वयक रणवीरसिंह गुर्जर ने प्रशासन से गांव में बीमार बकरियों की जांच व उपचार के लिए चिकित्सकों की टीम गांव में भिजवाने की मांग की है। मासलपुर तहसील के गांव सेवली में राजेन्द्रसिंह, भगवानसिंह व बहादुर की बकरियों में अज्ञात रोग फैला है इससे एक दर्जन से ज्यादा बकरियों की मौत हो गई है।

