मतदान के लिए दस्तावेज:मतदान के लिए 11 दस्तावेज होंगे मान्य

करौली3 घंटे पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा अनुमोदित 11 दस्तावेजों में से कोई एक दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करना आवश्यक होगा। इन दस्तावेजों में आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आयकर पहचान पत्र, सांसदों, विधानसभा सदस्यों को जारी किए गए सरकारी पहचान पत्र, केन्द्र सरकार या राज्य सरकार, राज्य पब्लिक लिमिटेड कंपनी, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रम द्वारा अपने कर्मचारियों को जारी किए गए फोटोयुक्त सेवा पहचान पत्र, श्रम मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना स्मार्ट कार्ड मान्य होंगे। इसी प्रकार फोटोयुक्त पेंशन दस्तावेज जैसे कि पेंशन बुक, पेंशन अदायगी आदेश, भूतपूर्व सैनिक विधवा, आश्रित प्रमाण पत्र, वृद्धावस्था पेंशन आदेश, विधवा पेंशन आदेश, सक्षम अधिकारी द्वारा जारी किए गए फोटोयुक्त छात्र पहचान पत्र, सक्षम अधिकारियों द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त शारीरिक विकलांगता प्रमाण पत्र, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंक सहकारी बैंक, डाकघर द्वारा जारी किए गए फोटोयुक्त पासबुक शामिल हैं।

