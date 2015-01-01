पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई कार्य:शहर से रोजाना निकल रहा है 12 टन कचरा, लेकिन निस्तारण मशीन नहीं हुई चालू

बांदीकुई36 मिनट पहले
दीपावली के पर्व को लेकर इन दिनो शहर में घरो में सफाई कार्य जोरो पर है । रोजाना शहर में से 12 टन कचरा निकल रहा है। लेकिन इस कचरे के निस्तारण के लिए 4 माह पूर्व यहां आई मशीन को अभी भी चालू होने का इंतजार है। दीपावली पर्व नजदीक आते ही घरों में साफ-सफाई का कार्य चालू हो जाता है। अब दीपावली 8 दिन दूर है ऐसे में घरों में सफाई कार्य जोरों पर चल रहा है ।

इससे कचरा भी अधिक निकल रहा है। नगर पालिका द्वारा घर घर कचरा संग्रहण करने के लिए 15 से अधिक वाहन लगा रखे हैं। ये वाहन इन दिनों कचरे से भरे हुए नजर आ रहे हैं । पालिका द्वारा कचरे को १यालावास बिजली पावर स्टेशन के पास एकत्रित किया जा रहा है। इन दिनों यहां कचरे की ढेर लग गए हैं। इसके निस्तारण के लिए पालिका द्वारा कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए जा रहे है।
दीपावली पर्व नजदीक आते ही करीब 4 टन कचरा बढ़ चुका है। नॉर्मल दिनों में शहर से नगरपालिका के बाहर करीब 8 टन कचरा रोजाना संग्रह करते थे। लेकिन दीपावली पर्व नजदीक आते कचरे की मात्रा 12 टन पर पहुंच चुकी है। नगर पालिका द्वारा 4 माह पहले कचरे की निस्तारण के लिए मशीन मंगवाई गई थी। जिसे फायर स्टेशन पर खड़ा कर दिया। लेकिन इस मशीन को आज तक भी चालू नहीं किया। ऐसे में लंबे समय से कचरे का निस्तारण नहीं होने से शहर के भांडेडा रोड, श्यालावास पंप हाउस के पास कचरे के ढेर लग गए हैं।
कचरा निस्तारण के लिए मशीन आ गई है। इसे जल्दी ही चालू किया जाएगा।
अशोक धवन, एसआई, नगरपालिका बांदीकुई

