पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

15 सूत्री मांगपत्र:कलेक्टर को सौंपा 15 सूत्री मांगपत्र

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षकों से जुडी विभिन्न समस्याओं व मांगों को लेकर राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (शेखावत) के पदाधिकारियों ने शिक्षा मंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग को ज्ञापन सौंपा। संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष तेजसिंह डागुर के नेतृत्व में 15 सूत्री मांगपत्र में कोविड-19 के नाम पर महंगाई भत्ते पर लगाई रोक को शीघ्र हटाने, स्थगित वेतन का भुगतान करने, पारदर्शी व स्थायी स्थानांतरण नीति लागू करने, टीएसपी क्षेत्र के शिक्षकों से 2014 में मांगे गए विकल्प पत्रों पर तुरंत कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई है। साथ ही एनपीएस की जगह पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करने, नियमित वेतन, शिक्षक व कर्मचारियों का बकाया वेतन का भुगतान, स्कूल समय वृद्धि को वापिस लेने, स्कूलों में नवपदसृजन, बैकलॉग को भरने, कुक कम हेल्पर का न्यूनतम मानदेय 18 हजार करने, पदोन्नति प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने, संस्कृत शिक्षा में भी पदोन्नति की प्रक्रिया, खेलों के लिए पर्याप्त बजट, पीटीआई की पदोन्नति, ओपन खेलों की तर्ज पर स्कूल व कॉलेज स्तर के छात्र-छात्राओं को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भाग लेने पर सरकारी नौकरियों में 2 प्रतिशत कोटा तय करने और डीजल, पैट्रोल, रसोई गैस व बिजली की बढी हुई दरों को कम करने जैसी 15 मांगें ज्ञापन में शामिल हैं। इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष तेजसिंह डागुर के साथ सुभाष शर्मा, राजेश सिंह, प्रकाश, अतरसिंह मीना, करणसिंह, प्रदेश् समिति सदस्य श्यामसिंह पंवार, मुरारीलाल, अर्जुनसिंह, श्यामसिंह व राजेंद्र डागुर आदि मौजूद थे।पैतृक भूमि पर बनाई जा रही चारदीवारी के कार्य को रुकवाया जाएकरौली| सुंदरपुरा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर पैतृक भूमि को शमशान भूमि में शामिल कर बनाई जा रही चार दीवारी के कार्य को रुकवाया जाए। सुंदरपुरा गांव निवासी रामदयाल सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, रामसहाय, बाबू आदि ने बताया कि उनकी पैतृक भूमि जो सेटलमेंट के दौरान गलत चिंहित कर चारागाह अंकित कर दिया। जिसका न्यायालय में मामला विचाराधीन होने के बावजूद जुग्गीनपुरा व बसेडी गांव के ग्रामीणों द्वारा उनकी पैतृक भूमि को शमशान भूमि में शामिल कर चार दीवारी का निर्माण कार्य कराया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि शीघ्र ही कार्य नहीं रुकवाया गया तो ग्रामीणों में आपसी झगड़ा होने का अंदेशा बना हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें