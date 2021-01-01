पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:वाटरशेड कार्य में लापरवाही पर 17 सीसीए की कार्रवाई, जिले में संचालित आरओ की मांगी रिपोर्ट

करौली4 घंटे पहले
विभागीय योजनाओं की धरातल पर कामकाज के क्रियांवयन में निराशाजनक प्रोग्रेस होने पर वाटरशेड के अधीक्षण अभियंता के खिलाफ जिला कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने 17 सीसीए (चार्जशीट) की कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही पीएचईडी विभाग से भी जिले में संचालित आरओ की वास्तविक स्थिति की शीघ्र रिपोर्ट भी मांगी गई है। इसकी जांच रिपोर्ट का सत्यापन भी फील्ड के अधिकारियों से करवाई जाएगी। दरअसल, सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में साप्ताहिक समीक्षात्मक बैठक में विभागवार बिंदुओं पर चर्चा के दौरान कलेक्टर ने यह सख्ती दिखाई। कलेक्टर सिहाग ने बैठक में राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल के एक वर्ष व 6 माह से अधिक पुराने प्रकरणाें का शीघ्रता से निस्तारण करने, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी को जिले मे सडक निर्माण सहित चल रहे अन्य कार्यों की प्रगति की रिपोर्ट लाने के निर्देश दिए। वाटरशेड कार्यों में बेहद ढिलाई व लापरवाही बरतने पर एसई अरविंद शर्मा को चार्जशीट देने को कहा। वहीं विद्युत विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता को शिक्षा विभाग से समन्वय स्थापित कर स्कूलों में बकाया कनेक्शनों को शीघ्र जारी करने, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को पालनहार के प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करवाने, पशुपालन विभाग के अधिकारी को कृत्रिम गर्भाधान के लक्ष्य को समय पर प्राप्त करने के लिए पाबंद किया। जबकि, कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी को फूड प्रोसेंसिंग सहित अन्य आवंटित लक्ष्यों को शत-प्रतिशत पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने खनिज, श्रम व चिकित्सा विभाग को समन्वय स्थापित कर सिलिकोसिस के बकाया प्रकरणों का प्राथामिकता से निस्तारण करवाना सुनिश्चित करने को कहा। ताकि,लाभार्थी को समय पर ही योजना का लाभ मिल सके। नगर परिषद को शहर में साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था पर ध्यान देने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर, जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी शिवचरण मीना, कोषाधिकारी भरतलाल मीना, सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क अधिकारी धर्मेन्द्र मीना, पीएचईडी के रामनिवास मीना, विद्युत, शिक्षा, चिकित्सा,पशुपालन, वन, कृषि, समाज कल्याण, श्रम कल्याण व संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

