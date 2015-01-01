पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण का भय:जिले में 17 संक्रमित मिले, अब तक 17 की मौत करौली में 1000 शादियां... सतर्क रहें, तभी बचेंगे

करौली26 मिनट पहले
  • तस्वीर सपोटरा बाजार की है, लोगों में संक्रमण का भय नहीं, बिना मास्क भीड़ में घूम रहे
  • काल बन रहा कोरोना; एक तरफ बढ़ता संक्रमण, दूसरी तरफ निकाय चुनाव और शादियां, इससे कोरोना के बढ़ने का खतरा
  • शादी में 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान नहीं बुला सकेंगे

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवम्बर से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा। करीब 5 माह पहला मौका है जब शादी वाले परिवारजन बैंडबाजे, घोड़ी, टेंट, हलवाई व केटरिंग के साथ साथ कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का प्लान करने में जुटे है। इसके साथ ही प्रशासन की ओर से शादी में 100 ही लोगों की अनुमति दिए जाने से मेहमानों की लिस्ट भी रोजाना बनकर बिगड़ रही है। पंडितों के मुताबिक साल के बचे दिनों में शादियों के महज 9 लग्न मुहूर्त है। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर अनलॉक होने के बाद पहला बड़ा सावा होने से बाजार में खरीदारी चरम है। पंडितों व मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की माने तो देवउठनी पर जिलेेभर में करीब 1 हजार शादियां होने का अनुमान है। मुहूर्त होने से इन दिनों मैरिज गार्डन व ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर महिलाओं व युवतियों का तांता है। पंडित, हलवाई आदि बुक किए जा चुके है। प्रशासन की ओर से भी सरकारी एडवाईजरी की पूरी पालना के विवाह आयोजकों व मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों को निर्देशित किया है।

सपोटरा|वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा नो मास्क,नो एंट्री लागू करने व धारा 144 लागू करने के बावजूद उपखंड मुख्यालय पर 25 नवंबर के अबूझ सावे की खरीददारी के लिए बाजारों में लोग बिना मास्क घूम रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की खुलेआम धज्जियां उठाने से कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा हुआ है। इधर,नारौली डांग-कुड़गांव तिराहे पर अतिक्रमण व वाहनों को आड़ा-तिरछा खड़ा करने के कारण घंटों तक लगने वाला जाम लोगों की परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है।

सोमवार तक 104 शादियों के लिए अनुमति दे दी गई है:ऐसे में सावों से पूर्व बाजारों में भीड़ होने पर उपखंड प्रशासन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नही करा पा रहा है,तो शादी समारोह में सरकारी एडवाइजरी के अनुसार 100 से अधिक अतिथियों के आमंत्रण के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करना उपखंड प्रशासन के समक्ष कड़ी चुनौती बन गया है। हालांकि उपजिला कलेक्टर द्वारा 25 नवंबर की शादी के लिए सोमवार तक 104 शादियों के लिए अनुमति दे दी गई है। लेकिन उपखंड में 25 व 30 दिसंबर को तकरीबन 300 से 400 शादियां होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है।कार्रवाई करेंगे: उपजिला कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश मीणा ने बताया कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन द्वारा घोषित काेरोना वायरस के संबंध में केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी की पालना नही करने पर लोगों के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की जावेगी। जाम की समस्या से निपटने के लिए सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग से सीमाज्ञान कराकर दुकानों के अतिक्रमण, सड़क व लगे ठेले तथा आड़ा-तिरछा लगे वाहनों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर कार्यवाही की जावेगी।

