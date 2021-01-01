पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना:5.47 करोड़ की लागत से जिले की 51 किमी लंबी 21 ग्रामीण सड़कें शीघ्र होंगी दुरुस्त

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • टोडाभीम व सपोटरा में 7-7, नादौती व करौली में 3-3 व हिंडौन में 1 ग्रामीण संपर्क सड़क की होगी मरम्मत

सुखदेव डागुर | गांवों की डगर अब जल्द ही सुगम होने वाली है। जिले की खस्ताहाल करीब 51 किमी लंबाई की जर्जर सड़कों की दशा सुधारने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजनांतर्गत 5.47 करोड़ की राशि मंजूर की है। इससे पुरानी सड़कों पर रिन्यूअल वर्क के तहत डामरीकरण का काम होगा। सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग ने इन सडकों के निर्माण कार्य को प्रारंभ कराने के लिए निविदा प्रक्रिया की कवायद भी तेज कर दी है। जल्दी ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की 21 सड़कें दुरुस्त होंगी और ब्लॉक टोडाभीम व सपोटरा में 7-7, नादौती व करौली में 3-3 और हिंडौन में 1 ग्रामीण संपर्क सड़क की मरम्मत होने से सूरत भी बदलने वाली है। इससे आमजन की आवागमन की राह भी सुगम होगी।दरअसल, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना (पीएमजीएसवाई) में करौली जिले को 21 सड़कों के सुदृढीकरण की सौगात मिली है। राजस्थान में योजनांतर्गत अच्छा कार्य व प्रगति रिपोर्ट अच्छी होने पर केंद्र सरकार से अतिरिक्त बजट राशि मिली है। इसी में से राज्य सरकार ने जिलों की मांग प्रस्तावों को स्वीकृति प्रदान करते हुए इंसेंटिव वर्क के तहत रिन्यूअल वर्क की प्रशासनिक व वित्तीय मंजूरी जारी की है। लिहाजा, सूत्रों के अनुसार जिले में रिन्यूअल वर्क के तहत वर्ष 2006-07 में पीएमजीएसवाई में बनीं पुरानी सड़कों की स्थिति इस राशि से सुधारी जाएगी। इससे गांवों का आपसी सड़क संपर्क मजबूत होगा और ग्रामीण विकास का पहिया भी रफ्तार पकड सकेगा। अभी तक जर्जर व खस्ताहाल सड़कों पर छोटे वाहन भी हिचकोले खाकर चलते हैं और दुपहिया वाहन चालक भी हादसों का शिकार हो जाते हैं। बहरहाल, सांसद डॉ.मनोज राजोरिया की अभिशंषा पर जिले में 11 नवीन सडकों का निर्माण कार्य भी प्रगतिरत है। इन सड़कों के बनने से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विकास को पंख लगेंगे और लोगों का आवागमन भी सुलभ व सहज होगा।शीघ्र ही होगा काम शुरू पीएमजीएसवाई में इन्सेंटिव अंडर रिन्यूअल वर्क के तहत 21 सड़कों पर काम शुरू करने के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया प्रगतिरत है। शीघ्र ही वर्क ऑर्डर जारी कर ग्रामीण सड़कों का रिन्यूअल वर्क प्रारंभ करा दिया जाएगा।-राजवीरसिंह, अधीक्षण अभियंता,पीडब्ल्यूडी करौली

