सरोकार:खनन श्रमिकों की 25 विधवाओं को खाद्य सामग्री किट के साथ शॉल भी बांटी, स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखने की दी सीख

करौली34 मिनट पहले
करौली|डांग विकास संस्थान दफ्तर में खनन श्रमिकों की विधवाओं को खाद्य सामग्री किट के साथ ही गर्म शॉल की गईं वितरित। - Dainik Bhaskar
करौली|डांग विकास संस्थान दफ्तर में खनन श्रमिकों की विधवाओं को खाद्य सामग्री किट के साथ ही गर्म शॉल की गईं वितरित।
  • डांग विकास संस्थान, करौली के दफ्तर में हुआ राहत सामग्री वितरण का कार्यक्रम

डांग क्षेत्र के कई गांवों की 25 खनन श्रमिकों की विधवाओं को शुक्रवार को यहां डांग विकास संस्थान,करौली के दफ्तर में खाद्य सामग्री की किट के साथ ही सर्दी से बचाव के लिए शाॅल भी बांटी गईं। साथ ही उनको कोरोना से बचाव के लिए एहतियात बरतने की सलाह देते हुए स्वच्छता का विशेष ध्यान रखने की सीख दी गई।

संस्थान के कार्यक्रम समंवयक राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि डांग विकास संस्थान करौली की ओर से खनन मजदूर परिवारों की विधवा महिलाओं को राहत सामग्री वितरण कार्यक्रम के तहत खाद्य सामग्री किटों का वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम में खनन बाहुल्य क्षेत्र के गांव सौरया, कोसरा, गुबरेंडा, करसाई, विनेगा, लैदोर, मामचारी, सांकडा, आरामपुरा व कैलादेवी की 25 खनन श्रमिक विधवाओं और प्रवासी श्रमिकों को राहत सामग्री से लाभांवित किया। उन्होंने बताया कि किट्स में खाद्य सामग्री के रूप में दो किलो तेल, दाल, चीनी, चाय, नमक, मसाले आदि सामग्री दी गई।

वहीं डांग विकास संस्थान के सचिव डॉ. विकास भारद्वाज ने संस्था के बारे में जानकारी दी और बताया कि संस्था कोरोनाकाल में मार्च माह से ही लगातार गरीब मजदूरों को राशन सामग्री व कोविड से बचाव के उपाय और जागरूकता कैंप लगा रही है। संस्था के समन्वयक राजेश कुमार के अनुसार संस्था के सामाजिक सरोकार के कार्यों से प्रभावित होकर वस्त्र व्यापारी जगदीश गुप्ता ने अपने पिता छीतरमल (छीतू काका) की स्मृति में गरीबत परिवारों को गर्म शाॅल वितरण करने का सहयोग किया।

यह वितरण डांग विकास संस्थान द्वारा गरीबत खनन मजदूरों की विधवाओं व सिलिकोसिस पीडितों को किया गया। इस अवसर पर संस्थान के विकास भारद्वाज, राजेश कुमार, विक्रम सिंह जाटव, विक्रम सिंह गुर्जर, राजकुमार गुप्ता, महेशचन्द, कपिल गुप्ता व ममता चतुर्वेदी आदि विशेष रूप से मौजूद रहे।

