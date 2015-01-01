पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद चुनाव:करौली बोर्ड में रहेगा नारी शक्ति का बोलबाला सभापति सहित 26 महिला पार्षदों की भागीदारी

सुखदेव डागुर | करौली4 घंटे पहले
करौली नगर परिषद चुनाव में नारी शक्ति का दबदबा रहा। यहां 55 वार्डों में से 26 सीटों पर महिला प्रत्याशियों ने विजय पताका फहराई है। दरअसल, करौली नगर परिषद सभापति पद इस बार सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। चुनाव परिणाम घोषित होने से शहर की सरकार गठन की तस्वीर भी साफ हो गई है। हालांकि, भाजपा व कांग्रेस को बराबर 15-15 सीटें मिलने से दोनों ही दलों के पास स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं है।

बहुमत के लिए निर्दलीयों की भूमिका अहम होगी
जिले में तीन निकायों के परिणामों के फलस्वरूप आंकड़ों की तुलना करें तो कुल 140 वार्डों में महिलाओं के लिए 47 वार्ड रिजर्व थे, मगर 11 ज्यादा यानी 58 महिलाएं पार्षद चुनी गई हैं। नगर परिषद करौली के 55 वार्डों में से महिला रिजर्व वार्ड 19 की जगह 7 ज्यादा, यानी 26 महिलाएं पार्षद निर्वाचित हुई हैं। नप हिंडौन में भी 60 वार्डों में से रिजर्व 20 वार्डों के अलावा सिर्फ एक महिला पार्षद ही ज्यादा चुनी गई है। इसी प्रकार नगर पालिका टोडाभीम में भी 25 वार्डों में 8 महिला वार्डों के आरक्षित थे, लेकिन 11 वार्डों से महिलाएं पार्षद का चुनाव जीतने में कामयाब रही हैं। अभी दोनों ही दलों ने पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी की हुई है। कांग्रेस की बागडोर करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह के हाथ है तो भाजपा की प्रांतीय प्रभारी शत्रुघ्न गौतम और जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया पर दारोमदार है। साथ ही उपसभापति पद को लेकर भी जातिगत, सामाजिक व अन्य गठजोड़ की रणनीति का दौर जारी है।

सामान्य वार्डों में भी पुरुषों पर भारी महिला प्रत्याशी
नगर परिषद करौली के 55 वार्डों में से महिलाओं के लिए 19 वार्ड आरक्षित थे। इनमें सामान्य महिला के 11, ओबीसी महिला 4, एसटी महिला 1, एससी महिला 3 सीटें थीं। मगर, सभापति का पद सामान्य महिला के लिए रिजर्व होने के कारण सामान्य वार्ड 1,11, 28, 30, 39, 51, 53 वार्डों में भी 7 महिलाओं ने पार्षद पद चुनाव जीतकर अपनी ताकत दिखाई है इस बार कुल 26 महिलाओं ने वार्ड सदस्य पद का चुनाव जीतकर नारी शक्ति का निकाय चुनाव में परिचय दिया है। इसी प्रकार टोडाभीम में महिला वार्ड आरक्षित 8 थे, मगर 11 महिलाएं पार्षद जीती हैं। इनमें एक एससी की रिजर्व थी, लेकिन तीन महिलाएं, एसटी की 2 की जगह 4, ओबीसी 1 की जगह 3 महिलाएं चुनाव जीती हैं। जबकि, 4 सामान्य महिला वार्डों में सिर्फ एक सामान्य वर्ग की महिला निर्वाचित हुई है,शेष तीन सीटों पर आरक्षित वर्ग की महिलाओं ने कब्जा जमाया है। वहीं नगर परिषद हिंडौन में महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड 20 थे, मगर यहां 21 महिलाएं पार्षद बनीं हैं।

सामान्य सीटों पर भी ओबीसी का दबदबा
निकाय चुनाव में ओबीसी वर्ग के लिए लॉटरी में 12 सीटें रिजर्व थी, इनमें 8 पुरुष व 4 महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित थीं। जबकि चुनाव में 12 सीटों के अलावा सामान्य वार्ड 4, 5 ,6, 9, 10, 20, 22, 23, 46, 47, 53 में भी ओबीसी के प्रत्याशियों ने 11 सीटों पर भी विजय प्राप्त कर दबदबा कायम किया है। सामान्य 21, 38, 45 के वार्डों में भी 3 अल्पसंख्यक मुस्लिम अतिरिक्त जीते हैं। सामान्य वार्ड 11, 17, 18, 19, 28, 30, 31, 51 में सामान्य वर्ग के सिर्फ 8 प्रत्याशियों ने ही जीत दर्ज की है।

