शिविर:उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कल्याणी के शिविर में 46 खनन श्रमिकों व सिलिकोसिस पीड़ितों को मिला लाभ

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • डांग विकास संस्थान करौली की ओर से सिलिकोसिस पीड़ितों की जांच

खनन श्रमिकों व सिलिकोसिस पीडितों की सुविधा के लिए गुरुवार को गांव कल्याणी के उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर पॉल हेमलिन फाउंडेशन के सहयोग से डांग विकास संस्थान,करौली की ओर से चिकित्सा उपचार शिविर लगा। जिसमें क्षेत्र के 46 सिलिकोसिस पीडितों ने निशुल्क जांच,उपचार व दवाईयों का लाभ लिया। डांग विकास संस्थान के कार्यक्रम समन्वयक राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि सिलिकोसिस उपचार शिविर में गांव राजौर, करसाई, कल्याणी, कोटे व मामचारी के खनन मजदूर व सिलिकोसिस पीडितों ने भाग लिया। जिनमें से 46 सिलिकोसिस पीडितों का डाॅ. हेमलता मीना ने लक्षणात्मक उपचार किया। उन्होंने बताया कि शिविर में सिलिकोसिस पीडितों को कफ सीरप, सांस लेने वाला पंप, प्रोटीन पावडर व टेबलेट्स निःशुल्क दी गईं। साथ ही सिलिकोसिस पीडितों को इस लाइलाज बीमारी से बचाव के लिए उचित परार्मश व दवाईयों का सेवन नियमित इस्तेमाल करने और स्वस्थ्य दिनचर्या के लिए खानपान का विशेष ध्यान रखने की सीख भी दी गई। खास यह है कि मरीज व पीडितों को नशा नहीं करने और कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए नियमित सैनेटाजर से हाथ धोने व मास्क का अनिवार्य रूप से उपयोग करने की भी सलाह दी गई। शिविर में डांग विकास संस्थान के परियोजना अधिकारी विक्रम सिंह गुर्जर, महेशचंद, विक्रम जाटव ने दवाई इस्तेमाल करने के तरीकों को समझाया। डांग विकास संस्थान के कार्यक्रम समन्वयक राजेश कुमार, विक्रम सिंह गुर्जर, महेश जाटव और प्राथमिक उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र से डाॅ. हेमलता मीना, एएनएम सुमन चतुर्वेदी, सहायक कर्मचारी रामस्वरूप माली व राधेश्याम ने विशेष सहयोग प्रदान किया।उपकरण किए वितरितहिंडौनसिटी| राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत दिव्यांग विधार्थियों के लिए अभिभावक परामर्श दात्री कार्यक्रम व उपकरण वितरण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। मुख्य अतिथि अतिरिक्त ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी दयाल सिंह सोलंकी ने 13 ट्राई साइकिल, 18 व्हील चेयर, 8 हियरिंग एड, 3 सीपी चेयर, वैशाखी, रौलेटर, कैलीपर, डीजी प्लेयर आदि उपकरण वितरित किए।

