कोविड-19 से बचाव:कलेक्टर और एसडीएम सहित 482 राजस्वकर्मियों ने लगवाया काेरोना टीका

  • पुलिस, होमगार्ड व सिविल डिफेंस कार्मिकों काे कल से लगेगी वैक्सीन

कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत अब चिकित्सा महकमे के बाद अन्य सरकारी विभागों के अधिकारी-कार्मिकों को कोरोना से बचाव का टीका लगाया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को जिला कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग सहित सभी उपखंड अधिकारी व राजस्व विभाग से जुडे 482 अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने टीकाकरण करवाया। करौली एसडीएम देवेंद्रसिंह परमार ने टीका लगवाने के बाद संदेश जारी कर कहा कि कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन पूर्ण रूप से सुरक्षित हैं और अभी तक इसका कोई साइड इफेक्ट भी सामने नहीं अाया है। वहीं गृह विभाग ने भी बुधवार को सर्कुलर जारी कर प्रदेश के सभी पुलिस अधीक्षकों को वैक्सीनेशन के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए बतौर नोडल जिम्मेदारी सौंपते हुए पुलिस, आरएसी, जेल विभाग, होमगार्ड, सिविल डिफेंसकर्मियों का शत-प्रतिशत टीकाकरण करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।दरअसल, फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स वैक्सीनेशन के तहत जिले में कोरोना बचाव के द्वितीय चरण में गुरुवार को नवीन चिकित्सालय करौली में जिला कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने कोरोना बचाव का टीका लगवाया।

होमगार्ड, सिविल डिफेंस, आरएसी, जेल विभाग के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को कल लगेगा टीका

गृह विभाग के विशिष्ट शासन सचिव वी.सरवन कुमार ने एसपी को जारी निर्देशों में उल्लेख किया है कि जिला मुख्यालय से बाहर पुलिस, होमगार्ड, सिविल डिफेंस, आरएसी, जेल विभाग के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के लिए तीन-चार कार्यालयों का एक कलस्टर बनाकर 6 फरवरी से टीकाकरण करवाया जाना सुनिश्चित हो। सबसे पहले टीकाकरण अधिकारी करवाएंगे। यदि, किसी फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के नाम छूटने की स्थिति में एड बैनेफिशियरी का ऑप्शन है, उसका उपयोग किया जा सकता है। संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने की दृष्टि से जनहित में गृह मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के निर्देशानुसार कलेक्टर एवं जिला मजिस्ट्रेट सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने नई गाईडलाइन जारी की है। कन्टेनमेन्ट जोन का माइक्रो लेवल पर चिन्हीकरण कर बेबसाइट पर संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय को नोटिफाई करने, साथ ही चिन्हित जोन में रोकथाम के उपायों जैसे होम आइसोलेशन, संक्रमित मामलों की सूची, पता व मोबाइल नम्बर के साथ संबंधित थानाधिकारी के साथ साझा करने, राजकोविड इन्फो एप डाउनलोड करने, जागरूकता पैदा करने सहित अन्य नियमों कि सख्ती से पालना कराने का उल्लेख है।

हिंडौन सिटी में उपखंड व तहसील स्तर के 112 अधिकारी व कार्मिकों के लगी कोरोना की डोज

हिंडौनसिटी | राजकीय अस्पताल में गुरुवार को उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश यादव व तहसीलदार महेन्द्र मीणा के साथ उपखंड व हिंडौन, सूरोठ व तहसीलदार के 112 अधिकारी कर्मचारियों ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाया। प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डा.नमोनारायण मीणा व कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन प्रभारी डॉ.दीपक चौधरी ने बताया कि उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार यादव, तहसीलदार महेंद्र मीणा, सूरौठ तहसीलदार मनीराम खींचड, गिरदावर, पटवारी सहित 112 कार्मिकों ने राजकीय अस्पताल में कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाया। उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार यादव ने तहसील उपखंड व तहसील प्रशासन के कर्मचारी को दूरभाष पर सूचना देकर कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन टीका लगाने के लिए बुलवाया।आज नगर परिषद के कार्मिकों को लगेगा टीकाडॉ. दीपक चौधरी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों के कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभी कर्मचारी राजकीय अस्पताल में बुलाए गए हैं।

