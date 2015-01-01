पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंदूक की नोक पर लूट:बंदूक की नोक पर लूटी 57 हजार रुपए की नकदी

करौली27 मिनट पहले
  • सलेमपुर क्रेशर घाटी में स्कूटी सवार युवक से चार बदमाशों ने की वारदात
  • स्कूटी सवार से चाबी मोबाइल व अन्य सामान भी छीन ले गए बदमाश
  • बैंक व अन्य स्थानों पर पुलिस ने खंगाले सीसीटीवी फुटेज

करौली गंगापुर हाईवे मार्ग पर सलेमपुर क्रेशर वाली घाटी में दिनदहाड़े मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार चार नकाबपोश बदमाश गंगापुर सिटी मिर्जापुर बैंक से केस निकालकर करौली जा रहे युवक को रोककर बंदूक की नोक पर 57 हजार रुपए की नगदी, मोबाइल, स्कूटी की चाबी, पर्स जिसमें स्कूटी की आरसी एवं अन्य कागजात रखे हुए थे जिन्हें नकाबपोश बदमाश गिरोह लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए जिसका मामला पीड़ित पक्ष की ओर से थाने में दर्ज करवाया गया। पीड़ित पक्ष करौली निवासी रहीस खान पुत्र रज्जाक खान नगाडा खाना दरवाजे के नीचे करौली निवासी ने बताया कि उसे एक ठेकेदार द्वारा किसी कार्य की मजदूरी का 57 हजार रुपए की राशि का चेक गंगापुर सिटी मिर्जापुर ईदगाह स्थित बड़ौदा ग्रामीण बैंक का दिया गया था।

बदमाश घटना को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए

जानकारी के अनुसार कैश करवाने के लिए वह 11 बजे के लगभग गंगापुर सिटी बैंक पहुंचा। जहां से कैश निकलवा कर अपने घर करौली जाने के लिए स्कूटी से रवाना हो गया। जैसे ही वह करौली गंगापुर हाईवे स्थित सलेमपुर क्रेशर वाली घाटी पर पहुंचा तब ही दो स्प्लेंडर प्लस मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार चार नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने स्कूटी को रुकवाया उनके रुकवाने पर वह स्कूटी चालक रफीक खान रुक गया। उसके रुकते ही उन्होंने उसके साथ छीना झपटी शुरू कर दी और रिवाल्वर दिखाकर उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी और उसके पैंट की जेब में रखे 57 हजार रुपए की नकदी, पर्स जिसमें आरसी एवं अन्य कागजात भी रखे हुए जिन्हें छीन ले गए। वही स्कूटी की चाबी और मोबाइल की लूटपाट की एक बड़ी घटना को नकाबपोश बदमाश घटना को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए।

किसी ने भी मदद नहीं कीलूटपाट के बाद पीड़ित ने कई वाहनों को रोकने की कोशिश की लेकिन वहां पर किसी ने भी उसकी मदद नहीं की ऐसी स्थिति में वह 1 किलोमीटर पैदल रुंडी हनुमान मंदिर पर पहुंचा। जहां पर एक व्यक्ति के मोबाइल से करौली जानकार व्यक्तियों को घटना के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। रिश्तेदार परिजन एवं अन्य लोगों द्वारा लूटपाट की घटना के बारे में थाने पर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई जिस पर एएसआई ननूराम पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ घटनास्थल क्रेशर वाली घाटी पर पहुंचे और आसपास के इलाकों में तलाशी की गई। (अंदर पढ़े)

