सहकारिता सप्ताह:पटोंदा में महिला सहकारी समिति पर मनाया 67वां सहकारिता सप्ताह

करौली11 मिनट पहले
पटौदा गांव स्थित अन्नपूर्णा महिला सहकारी समिति पर गुरुवार को 67वां सहकार सप्ताह मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि उप रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समिति करोली के सतीश चंद्र मीना व अध्यक्षता पटौदा अन्नपूर्णा सहकारी समिति अध्यक्ष गुड्डी देवी ने की। कार्यक्रम के आरंभ से पूर्व केंद्र पर सहकार ध्वज लहराया व सहकार गीत के साथ कार्यक्रम का आगाज किया। इससे पूर्व पंडित नेहरू व मां सरस्वती के चित्रपट पर मुख्य अतिथि ने दीप प्रज्वलन किया।इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि सतीश मीना ने कहा कि युवाओं, महिलाओं व कमजोर वर्ग को साथ लेकर चलना और उनका जीवन स्तर उन्नत करना, सब एक के लिए, एक सब के लिए। आदि सहकारिता के सिद्धांतों पर प्रकाश डाला। हिंडौनसिटी क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति के प्रधान व्यवस्थापक रेवती लाल मीना ने समाज में व्याप्त नशा का त्याग करने व महिलाओं को सहकारिता के सिद्धांतों पर चलने की सलाह दी। वहीं दीपक चौधरी करौली ने सहकारिता के मूल उद्देश्य सहकारी आंदोलन की उपलब्धियां, सफ़लता आदि के बारे में जागरूकता पैदा करना व प्रभावी बनाने पर प्रकाश डाला। इस दौरान सहकारी समिति व्यवस्थापक जयसिंह नाहरवाल सहित विभिन्न ग्राम पंचायतों की सहकारी समिति की महिला अध्क्षय, सचिव, सहित ग्रामीण महिलाएं मौजूद रही।

