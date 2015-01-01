पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभापति चुनाव:करौली-हिंडौन में 7 नामांकन और दाखिल, दोनों दलों के पास स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं, रणनीति में कांग्रेस आगे

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
करौली | सभापति के पद के लिए कांग्रेस से नामांकन जमा कराती रशीदा व (दाएं) भाजपा से नीतू।
  • नामांकन के आखिरी दिन करौली में 4 और हिंडौन में 3 और भरेे पर्चे

महिला के लिए आरक्षित करौली नगरपरिषद सभापति पद के लिए मंगलवार को नामांकन भरने के अंतिम दिन कांग्रेस से रसीदा व भाजपा से पूनम व नीतू गुप्ता सहित हाईब्रिड फॉर्मूले से लीला देवी ने नामांकन भरा। हालांकि हाइब्रिड फार्मूले से जो नामांकन दर्ज किया गया है उसके बारे में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी से मार्गदर्शन मांगा है।

जिसमें भाजपा की ओर से पूनम के लिए अपना सिंबल दिया। जिससे नीतू गुप्ता का नामांकन निरस्त होना तय है। कांग्रेस पार्षद कमलेश कुमारी ने सोमवार को नामांकन तो लिया लेकिन उन्होंने नामांकन भरा नहीं।रिटर्निंग अधिकारी देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार ने बताया कि करौली सभापति पद के लिए पांच प्रत्याशियों ने उनके यहां से नामांकन लिए।

इसमें कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में वार्ड 43 की पार्षद रसीदा ने नामांकन भरा। भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड 51 की पार्षद पूनम, वार्ड 26 की पार्षद नीतू गुप्ता की ओर से एक-एक नामांकन भरा है। साथ ही राज्य सरकार के हाईब्रिड फॉर्मूले के तहत लीला देवी ने सभापति पद के लिए अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

करौली सभापति पद के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी की उम्मीदवार वार्ड 43 की पार्षद रसीदा को लेकर करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह मीणा अपने समर्थकों के साथ नवीन पालिका भवन पहुंचे और पार्टी सिंबल पर नामांकन जमा कराया।

हाईब्रिड फार्मूला पर लीला देवी भी चुनाव मैदान में
करौली के 55 वार्डों में से 15 में भाजपा, 15 में कांग्रेस और 25 पार्षद निर्दलीय जीतने पर दोनों ही पार्टियों को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिला। जिससे दोनों ही पार्टियां अपना-अपना बोर्ड बनाने की जोड़तोड़ में लगे हैं। जातिगत समीकरण के आधार पर हाईब्रिड फार्मूले पर माली समाज से भाजयुमो के जिलाध्यक्ष पुष्पेंद्र सैनी की मां लीला देवी ने नामांकन भरा। इसकी प्रस्तावक भाजपा की पार्षद मिथलेश देवी रही।

भाजपा ने 2 ओर पर्चे भरे
भाजपा जिला प्रभारी शत्रुधन गौतम के नेतृत्व में भाजपाइयों ने पार्षद पूनम पचौरी और नीतू गुप्ता का भाजपा से सभापति पद के लिए नामांकन भरवाया, लेकिन पार्टी की ओर से पूनम के नाम से रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को सिंबल जमा कराया। नीतू गुप्ता का नामांकन जांच में खारिज होना तय है।

पर्चों की जांच आज
करौली | रिटर्निंग अधिकारी देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार ने बताया कि करौली नगरपरिषद सभापति पद के लिए मंगलवार को चार नामांकन दर्ज हुए। जिनकी बुधवार को सुबह 10:30 बजे नवीन नगरपरिषद कार्यालय में स्क्रूटनी की जाएगी। गुरुवार को नामांकन वापसी के बाद तस्वीर साफ होगी।

15 को फॉर्म दाखिल, 16 काे सिंबल जमा कराया
हिंडौन | एक दिन पूर्व सभापति पद के लिए नामांकन जमा कराने वाले कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बृजेश जाटव के लिए मंगलवार को पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को सिंबल जमा कराया है। सोमवार को विधायक भरोसी लाल जाटव के पुत्र पार्षद बृजेश जाटव ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया था।

हिंडौन : कांग्रेस से बृजेश, भाजपा से हरभान व तारा ने निर्दलीय भरा पर्चा

हिंडौन सिटी | सभापति पद के लिए नामांकन जमा कराने के अंतिम दिन तीन प्रत्याशी सामने आए हैं। इनमें विधायक पुत्र कांग्रेस से बृजेश जाटव, भाजपा से हरभान व निर्दलीय के रूप में भाजपा पार्षद तारा देवी शामिल हैं। एक दिन पूर्व सोमवार को कांग्रेस पार्षद बृजेश जाटव ने नामांकन दाखिल किया था, जबकि मंगलवार को कांग्रेस का सिंबल रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को सौंपा।

जबकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में वार्ड एक के पार्षद हरभान सिंह ने मंगलवार को नामांकन दाखिल किया। भाजपा की वार्ड 27 से चुनी गई पार्षद तारा देवी ने भी निर्दलीय के रूप में अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच बुधवार को होगी, जबकि 17 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे।

मंगलवार को नामांकन दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन वार्ड एक से भाजपा पार्षद हरभान सिंह ने सभापति पद के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम सुरेश कुमार यादव को नामांकन पत्र जमा कराया। भाजपा की ओर से घोषित उम्मीदवार के साथ भाजपा के चुनाव प्रभारी व पूर्व संसदीय सचिव जितेंद्र गोठवाल, भाजपा नेता अनिल गोयल, हरिसिंह बारोलिया, अजय मित्तल, गणेश कोली, पार्षद दिनेश सैनी, पार्षद गोपाल जांगिड़ सहित कई पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे। इसी दौराना वार्ड 27 से भाजपा की नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद तारा देवी ने भी निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किया। .

