भुगतान:जिले के 1474 स्कूलों में पोषाहार बनाने वाली 2508 महिलाओं को 9 माह का भुगतान

करौली3 घंटे पहले
जिले भर की सरकारी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों के लिए पोषाहार बनाने वाली महिलाएं शिक्षा विभाग की उदासीनता के चलते परेशानी का सामना कर रही हैं। मिड-डे मील की सरकारी योजना में कार्यरत इन कुक कम हेल्पर को 9 माह से मानदेय नहीं दिया गया है। आर्थिक किल्लत की वजह से इन महिलाओं के घरों में चूल्हा तक जलाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। लॉकडाउन लगने के साथ ही सरकार द्वारा स्कूलों का अवकाश घोषित कर दिया गया। इसके बाद से लगातार मानदेय का भुगतान नहीं हो पाया है।जिले के 1474 सरकारी स्कूलों में पोषाहार बनाने वाली 2508 महिलाओं को 1320 रुपए के प्रति माह के हिसाब से 9 माह का करीब 2करोड़ 97 लाख 95 हजार रुपए का अभी तक भुगतान नहीं हो पाया है। इसके चलते ये सभी महिलाएं अपने परिवार के भरण-पोषण में आर्थिक परेशानी का सामने कर रही हैं। इन महिलाओ के अनुसार इन्हें मानदेय का भुगतान नहीं होने के चलते ये अपने घर राशन सामग्री का सामान व अपने बच्चों की फीस सहित अन्य खर्चों का भुगतान नहीं कर पा रही हैं।सरकारी स्कूलों में पोषाहार पकाने वाली महिलाओं को मार्च महीने तक का वेतन दिया गया है। इसके बाद लॉकडाउन लगने व स्कूल नहीं खुलने के कारण अल्प वेतनभोगी कुक कम हेल्पर को मानदेय नहीं दिया गया है, जिससे हजारों परिवारों की आर्थिक स्थिति बेहद खराब हो गई है। अब पता नहीं यह वेतन कब और कैसे मिल पाएगा। मिड डे मील कार्यक्रम 15 अगस्त 1995 से पूरे देश में लागू किया गया था।मार्च के अंतिम सप्ताह से बंद हुए स्कूलों के ताले बच्चों के लिए अभी तक नहीं खुले हैं अधिकारियों के मुताबिक सरकारी विद्यालयों में 15 अगस्त 1995 से मिड-डे-मील की शुरुआत की गई थी। इस योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य सरकारी विद्यालयों में नामांकन बढ़ाने, उपस्थिति में वृद्धि, ड्रॉपआउट रोकने, शिक्षा के स्तर को बढ़ावा देने सहित विद्यार्थियों के पोषण में वृद्धि तथा सीखने के स्तर को बढ़ावा देना है। इसके तहत शहरी समेत सभी ग्रामीण क्षेेत्रों के विद्यालयों में पहली से आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को मध्यांतर में पोषाहार खिलाया जाता है। जहां कुक कम हेल्पर महिलाओं को मार्च तक का मानदेय मिला। इसके बाद से सरकारी स्कूलों में पोषाहार बनाने वाली महिलाएं अप्रैल से नवंबर माह तक का मानेदय पाने के लिए महिलाएं लंबा इंतजार करने को मजबूर हैं। लेकिन विभाग इस ओर कोई ध्यान देने को तैयार नहीं है।मार्च के अंतिम सप्ताह से बंद हुई स्कूलों के ताले बच्चों के लिए अभी तक नहीं खुले हैं, जिससे कुक कम हेल्पर को वेतन भी नहीं दिया गया है। सरकार की ओर से हर महीने इन कुक कम हेल्पर को बहुत ही कम राशि मानदेय के रूप में दी जाती थी। इससे इन महिलाओं का घर चलता था लेकिन पिछले 9 महीने से सरकार इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है।जिलेभर में कार्यरत 2508 महिलाओं के परिवार आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहे हैं। कोरोना काल में स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों तक अनाज पहुंचाया गया है। लेकिन स्कूल में पोषाहार पकाने वाली महिलाओं की तरफ ध्यान ही नहीं दिया गया है।प्रति महिला 11800 बकाया प्रति महिला 1320 रुपए प्रति माह के हिसाब से 9 माह का करीब 11800 रुपए से अधिक बकाया है। इससे घर की आर्थिक स्थिति पूरी तरह से खराब हो गई है।कुक कम हैल्परो के अनुसार पहले से ही वेतन काफी कम है, ऊपर से कोरोना की वजह से स्कूलों में बच्चों का आना बंद होने से पोषाहार भी नहीं पक रहा है। लेकिन सरकार की ओर से बच्चों को सूखा अनाज पहुंचाया जा रहा है तो हमारी तरफ भी ध्यान देकर हमें भी वेतन देना चाहिए, जिससे हमें व हमारे परिवार को संबल मिल सकेगा। बिना पैसे से घर का गुजारा तक मुश्किल हो गया है। सरकार को हम सभी के साथ हमारे परिवार को ध्यान में रख कर जल्द से जल्द राहत प्रदान करनी चाहिए।कुक कम हेल्पर हुए बेरोजगार, आर्थिक तंगी भीजिले में सरकारी स्कूल तो खुले हुए है, लेकिन बच्चों के छुट्टी है। ऐसे में कुक कम हेल्परों को आर्थिक तंगी के दौर से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। खास बात यह है कि कब स्कूल खुल जाए और पोषाहार बनाना पड़ जाए। इसी उहापोह में अल्प मानदेय भोगी कुक कम हेल्पर दूसरा धंधा भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। कोरोनाकाल में सर्वाधिक असर स्कूलों में पोषाहार बना कर परिवार चलाने वाले अल्प मानदेय से घर का गुजारा चलाने वाले कुक कम हेल्परों पर पड़ा है। मिड डे मील योजना के तहत जिले की सरकारी स्कूलों में आठवीं तक बच्चों को पोषाहार परोसने वाले कुक कम हेल्पर बेरोजगारी का दंश झेल रहे हैं।इनका कहना है^जिले में 2508 कुक कम हेल्परों के मानदेय का भुगतान 31 मार्च तक कर दिया है। इन महिलाओं के मानदेय के भुगतान संबंधी आदेश मिलते हैं तो तुरंत प्रभाव से भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा।राजेश कुमार मीणा अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रारंभिक करौली

