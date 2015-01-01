पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल योजना में अनियमितता:चौबीस करोड़ की अमृत जल योजना में अनियमितता, एसीबी ने शुरू की जांच

करौली27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयान किए दर्ज

हिंडौनसिटी शहर में चौबीस करोड़ की अमृत जल योजना के तहत संवेदक पर अधिशासी अभियंता से मिली भगत कर भ्रष्टाचार करने का आरोप लगाते हुए शहर निवासी मनीष बंसल की ओर से की गई शिकायत पर सोमवार को भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम जलदाय विभाग के कार्यालय पहुंची। जहां मामले में जांच शुरू करते हुए शिकायतकर्ता मनीष बंसल के बयान दर्ज कर रिकॉर्ड खंगालना शुरू कर दिया है।भ्रष्टाचार निरोध ब्यूरो के उप पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरसिंह ने बताया कि स्टेशन रोड निवासी मनीष बंसल की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री व भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो को की गई शिकायत में शहर की 24 करोड की पेयजल योजना में अधिशाषी अभियंता आशाराम मीणा से मिली भगत कर संवेदक पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाते हुए मामले की जांच कराने की मांग की। इस शिकायत पर भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो के उप पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरिंसह व बृजेश कुमार जांच करने शहर के मोहन नगर स्थित पीएचईडी कार्यालय पहुंचे। जहां अधिशाषी अभियंता रविन्द्र कुमार मीणा की मौजूदगी में शिकायतकर्ता बंसल के बयान दर्ज किए। उन्होंने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता की ओर से संवेदक पर अमृत जल योजना के तहत डाली गई एचडीपीई पाईप लाइन भूमाफियाओं से मिली भगत कर स्वीकृत ड्रार्इंग के अनुसार नहीं डाली गई है। संवेदक को रोड की कटिंग करने का भुगतान किया गया है जो फर्जी है, शहर में अमृत जल योजना के तहत 18 हजार नए कनेक्शन किए गए जिनमें पूर्व उपभोक्ताओं से भी नियम विरूद्ध राशि वसूल की गई। इसी प्रकार योजना के तहत तीन किलोमीटर दूर ग्राहक सुविधा केन्द्र का निर्माण किया गया, जिसमें घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग किया गया है।संवेदक ने वर्क ऑर्डर और निविदा की शर्तो को ताक पर रखकर बिना ड्रांर्ईग के मनमर्जी से काम किया, अधिशाषी अभियंता मीणा के कार्यकाल में अमृत योजना के संवेदक ने पटपरीपुरा पर कोई अप्रोच कार्य नहीं किया, पुरानी कचहरी के पास स्थित उच्च जलाशय को पाईप लाइन से नहीं जुडवाया गया। मोहन नगर में पुराने उच्च जलाशय को गिराने का कार्य नहीं किया, मोहन नगर में उच्च जलाशय के चारों तरफ बाउण्ड्री बॉल का निर्माण नहीं कराया, प्रहलाद कुण्ड स्थित उच्च जलाशय पर बाउण्ड्री बॉल का मरम्मत कार्य नहीं कराया, पीएचईडी कार्यालय पर भी मरम्मत कार्य नहीं किया गया।शहर में सड़क के दोनों ओर लगाए गए बैरीकेट केवल कागजी थे। उन्होंने बताया कि शिकायत में नकारा पडी पाईप लाईनों को हटाने का काम भी नहीं किया गया और महू में अधूरी पड़ी राईजनिंग पाईप लाइन को पूरा नहीं करने का आरोप है।^मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। शिकायतकर्ता की ओर से दिए गए एक-एक बिन्दू पर गहनता से जांच की जाएगी। कार्यालय के रिकॉर्ड का मिलान किया जाएगा। उसके बाद दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।-अमरसिंह मीणा, उपपुलिस अधीक्षक, भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो

