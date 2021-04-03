पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हिदायत:लक्ष्य अर्जित नहीं करने वाले कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ होगी कार्यवाही

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनरेगा में अधिकाधिक श्रमिकों के 100 दिवस पूर्ण करने की हिदायत

सपोटरा पंचायत समिति के सभागार में गुरुवार को कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग तथा मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी शिवचरण मीना के आतिथ्य तथा उपखंड अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश मीना की अध्यक्षता में पंचायत समिति व मनरेगा के अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों की संयुक्त बैठक हुई। जिसमें केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं की प्रगति में सुधार कर पिछले पायदान पर रह रहे करौली जिले को अग्रणी बनाने पर जोर दिया गया। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने तकनीकी कनिष्ठ सहायकों से प्रत्येक पंचायत में वर्ष 2019-20 व 2020-21 में स्वीकृत प्रधानमंत्री आवास को तीस मार्च तक पूर्ण कराकर यूसी-सीसी जमा कराने की हिदायत दी गई। उन्होंने अमरवाड़, खेडला़ व दौलतपुरा की पेन्डेन्सी घटाकर शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य अर्जित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। मनरेगा में 80-90 दिन के 1757 श्रमिकों को एक पखवाडे़ का रोजगार देकर 100 दिवस पूर्ण करने, मानव दिवस विशेषकर एस.सी. एस.टी श्रमिको का मानव दिवस बढा़कर पूरा काम व पूरा दाम के तहत वर्तमान में चल रही 177 की रेट को 220 रूपए में तब्दील करने, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत पंचायतों में साफ सफाई रखने व शौचालयों का लक्ष्य पूर्ण करने, मनरेगा की जीओ टैगिंग बढा़ने, वर्ष 2016-17 व 2017-18 की खर्च राशि के निर्माण कार्यो को पूर्ण कर यूसी-सीसी जमा कराने, महिला मैटों की पंचायतों में 50 फीसदी भागीदारी रखने, वर्ष 2017-18 से 2019-20 तक मनरेगा श्रमिकों के रिजेक्ट 44 लाख रूपए के खातों को दुरूस्त कर भुगतान दिलाने के साथ वर्ष 2021 के श्रमिकों के बकाया 3.50 लाख रूपए खातों में जमा कराने का निर्देश दिया गया। उन्होने लापरवाही बरतने वाले तथा लक्ष्य अर्जित नही करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने की भी हिदायत दी गई। सहायक विकास अधिकारी मेघराज मीना,सुरेश चन्द मीना तथा इंजीनियर आदि उपस्थित थे।कानून की दी जानकारी हिंडौनसिटी| भगवान महावीर शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय में एडवोकेट महेश गोयल ने प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को कानून की बारीकियों एवं वर्तमान में हो रही कई प्रकार की धोखाधड़ी के बारे में बताया। एडवोकेट गोयल ने बताया कि किस प्रकार अपने आप को सुरक्षित रखा जा सकता है।

किसान गोष्ठी में खेती के आधुनिक तरीके की जानकारी दी

भांवरा (ढहरिया)|दलपुरा ग्राम पंचायत के भांवरा गांव में कृषि विभाग की सॉइल हैल्थ कार्ड योजनान्तर्गत के किसान गोष्ठी आयोजित हुई। इसमें खेती की आधुनिक तकनीकी के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। प्रशिक्षण के बाद प्रश्नोततरी प्रतियोगिता आयोजित हुई। इसमें प्रथम, द्धितीय व तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाली विजेताओं महिलाओं को सम्मानित किया गया।सहायक कृषि अधिकारी डॉ अशोक कुमार मीणा ने किसानों को बताया कि मिट्टी की जांच करवाना अति आवश्यक है। कृषि पर्यवेक्षक कैलाश चंद्रवाल ने बताया कि सॉइल हैल्थ कार्ड योजना 19 फरबरी 2015 को चालू की गई थी। इसमें कम लागत में अधिक उत्पादन बढ़ाना, खाद और उर्वरकों का संतुलित उपयोग, मिट्टी में मात्रा के अनुसार तत्वों की पूर्ति करना, अम्लीय व क्षारीय भूमि सुधार और फसलों के चयन मे सुविधा होती है। साथ ही नमूना लेने की पूर्ण प्रक्रिया बताई। कृषि विभाग की संचालित सभी योजनाओं के बारे में पूर्ण रूप से बताया। जिसमें पाइपलाइन, फार्म पोण्ड, कृषि यंत्र, तारबंदी आदि विभिन्न योजनाओं की जानकारी दी। साथ ही रबी फसलों में लगने वाले कीट रोग में व्याधियों के बारे में पूर्ण रूप से जानकारी दी। प्रशिक्षण में लगभग 50 महिला पुरुषों ने भाग लिया प्रशिक्षण के बाद में प्रश्नोत्तरी कार्यक्रम किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें